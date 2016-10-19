Suicide bomber shot, killed by anti-terror forces in Ankara

(CNN) A suspected ISIS suicide bomber was shot and killed by anti-terror forces during a shootout in the Turkish capital of Ankara, state-run Anadolu agency reported. The suspect was shot after ignoring demands to surrender. "Scores of explosives" were found in the suspect's home in the Ankara neighborhood of Etimesgut. Authorities had warned of potential terror attacks in the capital Monday. The warning comes as coalition forces mount a major offensive against ISIS in the Iraqi city of Mosul.