Saudi Arabia executes member of royal family

Story highlights Court's guilty verdict upheld by Saudi Supreme Court

Ministry statement did not include method of execution

(CNN) Saudi Arabia has taken the rare step of executing a member of its royal family after he was found guilty of murder, the Saudi interior ministry said in a statement.

Prince Turki bin Saud bin Al-Kabeer was convicted in the shooting death of a man during a "group quarrel," the statement said Tuesday, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The dead man was identified as a Saudi national.

The execution took place Tuesday. The statement did not include any details about the method of execution. In other cases in Saudi Arabia the death sentence has been carried out by beheading.

The guilty verdict was supported by an appeals court and later sanctioned by the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia. A royal order was then issued to execute the courts' ruling, SPA reported.

Read More