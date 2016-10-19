The operation in the town of Qaraqosh by Iraqi forces, Peshmerga fighters and a Christian paramilitary group is the latest in an aggressive push toward the city of Mosul
by a coalition of around 94,000 people, aimed at unshackling the strategic city from more than two years of brutal ISIS control.
Part of Qaraqosh has already been liberated, according to General Amr Shamoun, who belongs to the Christina militia involved in the attack.
Shamoun said that ISIS appeared to have brought civilians into the town, which was abandoned after ISIS took control of it in 2014, complicating the operation there.
Qaraqosh is just one town coalition forces are trying to liberate. The Iraqi army's armored division is closing in on Mosul's fringes after sweeping through enemy-controled land in the past two days, freeing communities village by village, the division's commander told CNN Wednesday.
Recent developments
Lt Gen Qassim al-Maliki, commander of the Iraqi 9th armored division, told CNN that in the past two days:
- The armored division has advanced; it is now three to four miles from the outskirts of Mosul
- Three brigades have liberated 13 villages to north and northeast of Quwayr
- At least 50 ISIS militants and two Iraqi soldiers have been killed, and 25 soldiers are injured
- Dozens of suicide vehicles and a large number of IEDS have been destroyed
Celebrations turn sour
Qaraqosh was a Christian town to 50,000 inhabitants before ISIS took it, and an exodus saw thousands flee to Mosul, only to be forced out again when ISIS took the key city.
Many of them now are in the city of Irbil, where they celebrated last night as they heard Iraqi forces had entered their hometown.
They held a vigil overnight, holding candles and singing hymns, images showed, while others gathered in the street, cheering and dancing.
But their celebrations may have come too soon, as news came to them on Wednesday that ISIS was putting up a real fight in their hometown, as they have in several areas on Mosul's fringe since the operation launched Monday.
Another Iraqi military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CNN that Iraqi units fighting around the village of Al Absi have been surrounded by ISIS fighters. Al Absi is near Nimrud, 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Mosul. The area has seen heavy fighting in the last 36 hours.
Edging closer
Al-Maliki said his division was around three to four miles (five to six kilometers) from the city's outskirts. He explained that progress had slowed as protective forces were needed in newly liberated areas to hold ground.
He earlier told CNN that forces had liberated the village of Kani Harami "after intense fighting and inflict big losses in Daesh ranks," using an Arabic acronym for ISIS.
"The forces now are dealing with small pockets of Daesh members hiding in makeshift tunnels. Many Daesh militants pulled back to the Abassiya village," he said, adding that two Iraqi national ISIS members had been captured.
Al-Maliki's comments echo those of Sirwan Barzani, a Peshmerga military commander, who told CNN that the battle to recapture Mosul from ISIS could take two months.
Barzani said it would likely take two weeks for advancing forces to enter the city. Iraq's leaders have said that only Iraqi government troops and national police officers will be allowed to do so amid fears of sectarian retribution, he said.
The coalition's 94,000 members vastly outnumber their opponents. But ISIS, which has known the push was coming, has constructed elaborate defenses, including a network of tunnels. Coalition forces will also likely face suicide bombs, car bombs and booby traps.
Up to 5,000 ISIS fighters are in Mosul, a US military official said. ISIS' supporters put the number at 7,000.
Freed but still afraid
Residents from freed villages -- Iraqi flags waving from their buildings -- have started to cautiously celebrate. In one newly-freed village on the outskirts of Mosul, people have fled in panic
as rumors swirled that ISIS was coming back.
Al-Adla, which is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Mosul, had been retaken by the 9th armored division, which had marked it free of ISIS and moved on, to liberate other small settlements in the area.
Around 200 of them fled to hide out in a sand berms. Among a group of women there, some told CNN they saw ISIS fighters reemerge from orchards.
"Everyday they would come to us and ask, do you have guns? So you have mobile phones? Give them over," one woman said, in anger and fear.
"Whoever they found with a mobile phone they would kill. They starved us. They'd kill people who would smoke. We were so happy when the army came," another said.
After CNN spoke to the community, they heard it was safe to return, and began collecting their belongings to march back together.
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh, Hamdi Alkhshali, Arwa Damon , Hamdi Alkhshali and Ben Wedeman reported from near Mosul; Euan McKirdy reported and wrote from Hong Kong, and Angela Dewan and Tim Hume wrote from London. Kristie Lu Stout, Isil Sariyuce, Tim Lister, Max Blau, Emanuella Grinberg, Jason Hanna and Barbara Starr contributed to this story.