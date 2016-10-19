Near Mosul, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi-led forces have surrounded a Christian town in an attempt to liberate it from ISIS control, but they are facing fierce resistance, exchanging heavy gunfire with the militants, a paramilitary general told CNN.

Part of Qaraqosh has already been liberated, according to General Amr Shamoun, who belongs to the Christina militia involved in the attack.

Shamoun said that ISIS appeared to have brought civilians into the town, which was abandoned after ISIS took control of it in 2014, complicating the operation there.

Qaraqosh is just one town coalition forces are trying to liberate. The Iraqi army's armored division is closing in on Mosul's fringes after sweeping through enemy-controled land in the past two days, freeing communities village by village, the division's commander told CNN Wednesday.

Iraqi forces deploy in the village of Bajwaniyah after they liberated it from ISIS on Tuesday, October 18. An Iraqi-led offensive has begun to reclaim the largest region of Iraq under ISIS control. 109mm self-propelled artillery pieces of the 9th armored division stationed at the Guwayr front line. Smoke rises as people flee their homes from the fighting on October 18. Smoke rises from an ISIS position after an airstrike by coalition forces in Mosul, Iraq, on October 18. Mosul represents ISIS' last stronghold in the country. Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke is from oil wells that were set on fire by ISIS to limit the visibility of opposition pilots. The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces. Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on October 18. Peshmerga forces are seen at the Naveran front on the outskirts of Mosul on October 18. A Peshmerga fighter peers up from the entrance of an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. The tunnels were built by ISIS fighters to move below the town's residential streets and avoid being targeted by airstrikes. Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18. Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18. Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Mosul's Zardak mountain on Monday, October 17. Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on October 17. Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain. Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17. Iraqi-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS' territorial dominance in Iraq's oil-rich north. Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year. Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene. A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17. Kurdish fighters are perched atop a military vehicle as they advance toward villages on the outskirts of Mosul on October 17. A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves toward the Khazer front line on October 17. Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive. Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Zardak as they prepare for the offensive. Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17. An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase. A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on October 16. A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.

Recent developments

Lt Gen Qassim al-Maliki, commander of the Iraqi 9th armored division, told CNN that in the past two days:

The armored division has advanced; it is now three to four miles from the outskirts of Mosul

Three brigades have liberated 13 villages to north and northeast of Quwayr

At least 50 ISIS militants and two Iraqi soldiers have been killed, and 25 soldiers are injured

Dozens of suicide vehicles and a large number of IEDS have been destroyed

Celebrations turn sour

Qaraqosh was a Christian town to 50,000 inhabitants before ISIS took it, and an exodus saw thousands flee to Mosul, only to be forced out again when ISIS took the key city.

Displaced Iraqi Christians take part in celebrations on Tuesday in Erbil as Iraqi forces entered their hometown of Qaraqosh

Many of them now are in the city of Irbil, where they celebrated last night as they heard Iraqi forces had entered their hometown.

They held a vigil overnight, holding candles and singing hymns, images showed, while others gathered in the street, cheering and dancing.

But their celebrations may have come too soon, as news came to them on Wednesday that ISIS was putting up a real fight in their hometown, as they have in several areas on Mosul's fringe since the operation launched Monday.

Displaced Christians from Qaraqosh celebrate in the streets of Erbil as Iraqi forces moved in to free their hometown.

Another Iraqi military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told CNN that Iraqi units fighting around the village of Al Absi have been surrounded by ISIS fighters. Al Absi is near Nimrud, 12 miles (20 kilometers) south of Mosul. The area has seen heavy fighting in the last 36 hours.

Edging closer

Al-Maliki said his division was around three to four miles (five to six kilometers) from the city's outskirts. He explained that progress had slowed as protective forces were needed in newly liberated areas to hold ground.

He earlier told CNN that forces had liberated the village of Kani Harami "after intense fighting and inflict big losses in Daesh ranks," using an Arabic acronym for ISIS.

"The forces now are dealing with small pockets of Daesh members hiding in makeshift tunnels. Many Daesh militants pulled back to the Abassiya village," he said, adding that two Iraqi national ISIS members had been captured.

Outside of #Mosul #Iraq armor with Shia flags does not help combat the perception of a sectarian army pic.twitter.com/gRj6NUVyMj — Arwa Damon (@arwaCNN) October 19, 2016

Why Mosul matters Since Mosul's capture by ISIS fighters in June 2014, Mosul has been a vital stronghold for ISIS. The largest city under ISIS control in Iraq and Syria, it was the city from which the group first declared the establishment of its so-called caliphate. Since then, ISIS has gradually lost its other Iraqi cities -- Ramadi, Tikrit and Falluja -- to government forces. About 1 million people are estimated to remain in Mosul, once a cosmopolitan trade hub of 2 million residents.

Al-Maliki's comments echo those of Sirwan Barzani, a Peshmerga military commander, who told CNN that the battle to recapture Mosul from ISIS could take two months.

Barzani said it would likely take two weeks for advancing forces to enter the city. Iraq's leaders have said that only Iraqi government troops and national police officers will be allowed to do so amid fears of sectarian retribution, he said.

The coalition's 94,000 members vastly outnumber their opponents. But ISIS, which has known the push was coming, has constructed elaborate defenses, including a network of tunnels. Coalition forces will also likely face suicide bombs, car bombs and booby traps.

Up to 5,000 ISIS fighters are in Mosul, a US military official said. ISIS' supporters put the number at 7,000.

Freed but still afraid

Iraqis rest near a Peshmerga berm after fleeing their homes as rumors swirled about ISIS retaking their village.

Residents from freed villages -- Iraqi flags waving from their buildings -- have started to cautiously celebrate. In one newly-freed village on the outskirts of Mosul, people have fled in panic as rumors swirled that ISIS was coming back.

Al-Adla, which is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Mosul, had been retaken by the 9th armored division, which had marked it free of ISIS and moved on, to liberate other small settlements in the area.

These families lived under #ISIS celebrated #Iraq army arrival but rumor ISIS counter attacking sent them fleeing pic.twitter.com/oxXHXOuRlB — Arwa Damon (@arwaCNN) October 18, 2016

Around 200 of them fled to hide out in a sand berms. Among a group of women there, some told CNN they saw ISIS fighters reemerge from orchards.

"Everyday they would come to us and ask, do you have guns? So you have mobile phones? Give them over," one woman said, in anger and fear.

Iraqis who have fled their homes watch the destruction in the distance in the operation to free Mosul.

"Whoever they found with a mobile phone they would kill. They starved us. They'd kill people who would smoke. We were so happy when the army came," another said.

After CNN spoke to the community, they heard it was safe to return, and began collecting their belongings to march back together.