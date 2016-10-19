Iraqi armored division closing in on Mosul

Story highlights Villages liberated and territory recaptured as Iraqi armored division sweeps toward Mosul

Despite rapid advance, efforts to retake the city could take time, commanders warn

Near Mosul, Iraq (CNN) The Iraqi army's armored division is closing in on the outskirts of Mosul and has swept through swaths of enemy-held territory over the past 48 hours, the division's commander tells CNN.

The Iraqi military-led coalition has reported good headway in its all-out attempt to liberate the northern Iraqi city.

Lt Gen Qassim al-Maliki, commander of the Iraqi 9th armored division said that three full brigades had liberated 13 villages to north and northeast of Quwayr, destroyed dozens of suicide vehicles, cleared large number of IEDs, and neutralized at least 50 ISIS militants during the two-day-old operation.

"Today we've liberated the village of Kani Harami after intense fighting and inflict big losses in Daesh ranks," he said, using an Arabic acronym for ISIS.

"The forces now are dealing with small pockets of Daesh members hiding in makeshift tunnels. Many Daesh militants pulled back to the Abassiya village. My forces captured two Iraqi national Daesh members in Kani Harami."