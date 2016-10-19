Breaking News

Iraqi armored division closing in on Mosul

By Arwa Damon, Nick Paton Walsh, Tim Hume and Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 5:33 AM ET, Wed October 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kurdish security forces take up a position as they fight overlooking the Islamic State-controlled in villages surrounding Mosul, in Khazer, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Iraqi government and Kurdish forces, backed by U.S.-led coalition air and ground support, launched coordinated military operations early on Monday as the long-awaited fight to wrest the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State fighters got underway.(AP Photo)
Kurdish security forces take up a position as they fight overlooking the Islamic State-controlled in villages surrounding Mosul, in Khazer, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Iraqi government and Kurdish forces, backed by U.S.-led coalition air and ground support, launched coordinated military operations early on Monday as the long-awaited fight to wrest the northern city of Mosul from Islamic State fighters got underway.(AP Photo)

    JUST WATCHED

    Mosul timeline: When can it be recaptured from ISIS?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Villages liberated and territory recaptured as Iraqi armored division sweeps toward Mosul
  • Despite rapid advance, efforts to retake the city could take time, commanders warn

Near Mosul, Iraq (CNN)The Iraqi army's armored division is closing in on the outskirts of Mosul and has swept through swaths of enemy-held territory over the past 48 hours, the division's commander tells CNN.

The Iraqi military-led coalition has reported good headway in its all-out attempt to liberate the northern Iraqi city.
    Lt Gen Qassim al-Maliki, commander of the Iraqi 9th armored division said that three full brigades had liberated 13 villages to north and northeast of Quwayr, destroyed dozens of suicide vehicles, cleared large number of IEDs, and neutralized at least 50 ISIS militants during the two-day-old operation.
    "Today we've liberated the village of Kani Harami after intense fighting and inflict big losses in Daesh ranks," he said, using an Arabic acronym for ISIS.
    "The forces now are dealing with small pockets of Daesh members hiding in makeshift tunnels. Many Daesh militants pulled back to the Abassiya village. My forces captured two Iraqi national Daesh members in Kani Harami."
    Read More
    Elsewhere, an Iraqi military official told CNN that Iraqi units fighting around the village of Al Absi, a village near Nimrud, 20 kilometers south of Mosul, have been surrounded by ISIS fighters. The area has seen heavy fighting in the last 36 hours.
    Iraqi forces deploy in the village of Bajwaniyah after they liberated it from ISIS on Tuesday, October 18. An Iraqi-led offensive &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/middleeast/mosul-isis-operation-begins-iraq/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has begun&lt;/a&gt; to reclaim the largest region of Iraq under ISIS control.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi forces deploy in the village of Bajwaniyah after they liberated it from ISIS on Tuesday, October 18. An Iraqi-led offensive has begun to reclaim the largest region of Iraq under ISIS control.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 27
    109mm self-propelled artillery pieces of the 9th armored division stationed at the Guwayr front line.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    109mm self-propelled artillery pieces of the 9th armored division stationed at the Guwayr front line.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 27
    Smoke rises as people flee their homes from the fighting on October 18.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Smoke rises as people flee their homes from the fighting on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 27
    Smoke rises from an ISIS position after an airstrike by coalition forces in Mosul, Iraq, on October 18. Mosul represents ISIS&#39; last stronghold in the country.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Smoke rises from an ISIS position after an airstrike by coalition forces in Mosul, Iraq, on October 18. Mosul represents ISIS' last stronghold in the country.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 27
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke is from oil wells that were set on fire by ISIS to limit the visibility of opposition pilots.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Civilians herd sheep from a village near Mosul on October 18. The smoke is from oil wells that were set on fire by ISIS to limit the visibility of opposition pilots.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 27
    The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    The coalition against ISIS includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 27
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on October 18.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 27
    Peshmerga forces are seen at the Naveran front on the outskirts of Mosul on October 18.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Peshmerga forces are seen at the Naveran front on the outskirts of Mosul on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 27
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from the entrance of an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. The tunnels were built by ISIS fighters to move below the town&#39;s residential streets and avoid being targeted by airstrikes.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A Peshmerga fighter peers up from the entrance of an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. The tunnels were built by ISIS fighters to move below the town's residential streets and avoid being targeted by airstrikes.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 27
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 27
    Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 27
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Mosul&#39;s Zardak mountain on Monday, October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Mosul's Zardak mountain on Monday, October 17.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 27
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 27
    Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 27
    Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 27
    Iraqi-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS&#39; territorial dominance in Iraq&#39;s oil-rich north.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS' territorial dominance in Iraq's oil-rich north.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 27
    Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 27
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 27
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 27
    Kurdish fighters are perched atop a military vehicle as they advance toward villages on the outskirts of Mosul on October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Kurdish fighters are perched atop a military vehicle as they advance toward villages on the outskirts of Mosul on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 27
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves toward the Khazer front line on October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves toward the Khazer front line on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 27
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 27
    Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Zardak as they prepare for the offensive.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Zardak as they prepare for the offensive.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 27
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 27
    An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 27
    A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on October 16.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on October 16.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 27
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
    A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 27
    06 Mosul 1018Iraq 9th armored division artillery07 Mosul 101808 Mosul 101809 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED10 Mosul 101801 mosul 101802 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED mosul gallery05 Mosul 101804 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED03 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED11 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED17 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED 20 mosul 101614 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED19 mosul 101718 mosul 101716 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED01 mosul 101705 mosul 101703 mosul 101710 mosul 101709 mosul 1017 13 mosul 101707 mosul 1016 for photo gallery 06 mosul 1016 for photo gallery08 mosul 1016 for photo gallery

    Closing in

    He said that the division is closing in on Mosul, and is only around three to four miles from the city's outskirts. He added that progress has been slowed by the need to leave protective forces to hold the ground liberated from the jihadists.
    He said that in the two days since the operation to liberate Iraq's second-biggest city -- currently the last remaining major ISIS stronghold in Iraq -- two Iraqi soldiers had been killed, and a further 25 wounded.
    Battle for Mosul

    Al-Maliki's acknowledgment that progress is being impeded reflects comments made earlier by Sirwan Barzani, a Peshmerga military commander, who told CNN that the battle to recapture Mosul from ISIS could take two months.
    Barzani said it would likely take two weeks for advancing forces to enter the city. Iraq's leaders have said that only Iraqi government troops and national police officers will be allowed to do so amid fears of sectarian retribution, he said.
    A 94,000-member coalition of Iraqi security forces, Kurdish Peshmerga allies and thousands of irregulars from various minorities are involved in the operation to free Mosul from more than two years of ISIS rule.
    The coalition vastly outnumbers its opponents, but ISIS, which has known the push was coming, has constructed elaborate defenses, including the network of tunnels. Coalition forces will also likely face suicide bombs, car bombs and booby traps.
    Up to 5,000 ISIS fighters are in Mosul, a US military official said. ISIS' supporters put the number at 7,000.
    Voices from Mosul: 'We want life back to normal'

    Freed from ISIS -- but not from fear

    Iraqis rest near a Peshmerga berm after fleeing their homes as rumors swirled about ISIS retaking their village.
    Iraqis rest near a Peshmerga berm after fleeing their homes as rumors swirled about ISIS retaking their village.
    A CNN team encountered about 200 people, including dozens of children, who had left their homes in the village of Al-Adla, which is about 31 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Mosul, near the Great Zab River, fearful of an ISIS counterattack. It had earlier been cleared of militant control by the 9th armored division.
    Families, clustered behind a sand berm, had been trapped in their village since ISIS occupied it more than two years ago.

    US involvement

    ISIS fires shots at CNN reporter
    battle for mosul paton walsh pkg_00003025

      JUST WATCHED

      ISIS fires shots at CNN reporter

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    ISIS fires shots at CNN reporter 03:32
    It appeared US troops were at the back of the first column of Peshmerga to cross into ISIS-held territory at dawn Monday. The troops wore clothes consistent with US military -- including one who wore a US flag patch on his arm -- and were driving vehicles distinctive to US military.
    The United States, which lent advisers and air support, had earmarked about 500 of its nearly 5,000 service members in the country for the mission. Most are working on logistics, although there are also special operations forces among that number.
    The United States still believes ISIS may try to use a rudimentary mustard agent as a chemical weapon in the campaign's final stages. There are reports of ISIS setting fires to oil and tire pits to try to use the smoke to obscure their locations from aircraft targeting them.
    Iraqi forces deploy in the Bajwaniyah village, south of Mosul, after they liberated it from ISIS jihadists.
    Iraqi forces deploy in the Bajwaniyah village, south of Mosul, after they liberated it from ISIS jihadists.
    How the battle for Mosul could unfold

    Why Mosul is so significant

    Since Mosul's capture by ISIS fighters in June 2014, Mosul has been a vital stronghold for ISIS.
    The largest city under ISIS control in Iraq and Syria, it was the city from which the group first declared the establishment of its so-called caliphate.
    Why the battle for Mosul matters in the fight against ISIS
    Since then, ISIS has gradually lost its other Iraqi cities -- Ramadi, Tikrit and Falluja -- to government forces. About 1 million people are estimated to remain in Mosul, once a cosmopolitan trade hub of 2 million residents.

    CNN's Nick Paton Walsh, Hamdi Alkhshali, Arwa Damon and Ben Wedeman reported from near Mosul; Euan McKirdy reported and wrote from Hong Kong and Tim Hume wrote from London. Kristie Lu Stout, Isil Sariyuce, Tim Lister, Max Blau, Emanuella Grinberg, Jason Hanna and Barbara Starr contributed to this story.