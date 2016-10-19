Story highlights
In 2014, ISIS captured Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city. This past October, Iraqi forces began an offensive to retake the city. Since then, intense fighting has made life unbearable for Mosul's civilians. The bloodshed has caused significant displacement of people caught in the crossfire. More than 742,000 people have left Mosul.
"The fact that huge numbers of Iraqis continue to flee West Mosul, despite the dangers involved, is a testament of both the the dire situation inside, and the enormous task ahead of us to alleviate the suffering of IDPs [internally displaced persons]," says Thomas Lothar Weiss, the Iraq Chief of Mission at the International Organization for Migration.
People need access to clean water, food and medicine.
