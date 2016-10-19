Breaking News

Secret treasure: Historic banknote found inside ancient Chinese sculpture

By Kate Springer

Updated 1:36 PM ET, Wed October 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Specialists at Mossgreen auctions in Australia discovered this Ming dynasty banknote hidden inside the head of this 14th century Buddhist carving. The wooden sculpture represents the head of a Luohan -- an enlightened person who has reached Nirvana in Buddhist culture.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
Specialists at Mossgreen auctions in Australia discovered this Ming dynasty banknote hidden inside the head of this 14th century Buddhist carving. The wooden sculpture represents the head of a Luohan -- an enlightened person who has reached Nirvana in Buddhist culture.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
Its face value was worth roughly $98 at the time of its circulation and the 700-year-old banknote is believed to have been handmade during China&#39;s Ming dynasty. Together, the banknote and sculpture are expected to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000 at auction.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
Its face value was worth roughly $98 at the time of its circulation and the 700-year-old banknote is believed to have been handmade during China's Ming dynasty. Together, the banknote and sculpture are expected to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000 at auction.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
After studying the banknote and carving details, art specialists were able to estimate the sculpture&#39;s age, which dates back to China&#39;s Hongwu period in the 14th century.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
After studying the banknote and carving details, art specialists were able to estimate the sculpture's age, which dates back to China's Hongwu period in the 14th century.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Mossgreen specialists believe this is the first time a Ming dynasty banknote has been found inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture. They say it&#39;s more common to find relics and semi-precious stones left by monks inside Buddhist sculptures.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
Mossgreen specialists believe this is the first time a Ming dynasty banknote has been found inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture. They say it's more common to find relics and semi-precious stones left by monks inside Buddhist sculptures.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Ten ancient Roman and Ottoman coins were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/27/luxury/ancient-roman-coins-japan/&quot;&gt;recently discovered in castle ruins in Okinawa, Japan&lt;/a&gt;. This image shows the front of one of the Roman coins.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
Ten ancient Roman and Ottoman coins were recently discovered in castle ruins in Okinawa, Japan. This image shows the front of one of the Roman coins.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
&quot;I couldn&#39;t believe they&#39;d found coins from the Roman empire in Kasturen castle,&quot; archiologist Hiroyuki Miyagi, from Okinawa International University, told CNN. This is the front of one of the Ottoman coins.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
"I couldn't believe they'd found coins from the Roman empire in Kasturen castle," archiologist Hiroyuki Miyagi, from Okinawa International University, told CNN. This is the front of one of the Ottoman coins.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Archaeologists recently &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/20/middleeast/jerusalem-nero-coin/index.html&quot;&gt;unearthed&lt;/a&gt; a rare 2,000 year old Roman coin during a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/20/middleeast/jerusalem-nero-coin/index.html&quot;&gt;scientific dig&lt;/a&gt; in Jerusalem. The gold coin features the face of Emperor Nero and was likely struck in 56-57 AD.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
Archaeologists recently unearthed a rare 2,000 year old Roman coin during a scientific dig in Jerusalem. The gold coin features the face of Emperor Nero and was likely struck in 56-57 AD.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
In August 2016, the world&#39;s largest pearl was discovered under a bed in the Philippines, where it had lain forgotten for over ten years.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
In August 2016, the world's largest pearl was discovered under a bed in the Philippines, where it had lain forgotten for over ten years.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
This 1,109 carat, tennis ball-sized diamond made headlines in November 2015 when it was &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/09/luxury/most-expensive-rough-diamond/&quot;&gt;pulled&lt;/a&gt; out of the Karowe Mine, in Botswana, by Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
This 1,109 carat, tennis ball-sized diamond made headlines in November 2015 when it was pulled out of the Karowe Mine, in Botswana, by Canadian company Lucara Diamond Corp.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
In May 2016, divers &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/16/middleeast/roman-coins-treasure-shipwreck-israel/&quot;&gt;discovered&lt;/a&gt; a 1,600-year-old shipwreck while swimming the ancient Roman port of Caesarea. These rare bronze artifacts were recovered from the ship.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
In May 2016, divers discovered a 1,600-year-old shipwreck while swimming the ancient Roman port of Caesarea. These rare bronze artifacts were recovered from the ship.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bronze Roman coins dating to the 3rd century A.D. were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/29/europe/spain-roman-coins-found/&quot;&gt;unearthed&lt;/a&gt; in April 2016 by construction workers digging a trench in Spain.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
Over 1,300 pounds (590 kg) of bronze Roman coins dating to the 3rd century A.D. were unearthed in April 2016 by construction workers digging a trench in Spain.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
In January 2016, over 4,000 Roman coins were &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/20/luxury/roman-coins-switzerland-farmer/&quot;&gt;discovered&lt;/a&gt; by a fruit and vegetable farmer on a molehill in his cherry orchard in Switzerland.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
In January 2016, over 4,000 Roman coins were discovered by a fruit and vegetable farmer on a molehill in his cherry orchard in Switzerland.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
The bead on this bracelet, from Portland-based design company William Henry, is actually &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/03/29/luxury/dinosaur-bone-accessories/&quot;&gt;made&lt;/a&gt; using fossilized mammoth tooth and dinosaur bones.
Photos: Discovered: Incredible luxury found in unexpected places
The bead on this bracelet, from Portland-based design company William Henry, is actually made using fossilized mammoth tooth and dinosaur bones.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
ming dynasty auction 1ming dynasty auction 3ming dynasty auction 2ming dynasty auction 404 ancient roman coins02 ancient roman coinsnero coinworld largest pearl philippinesworlds most expensive rough diamondshipwreck ancient roman sculpturesroman coins found in spainroman coins switzerlanddinosaur bracelet

Story highlights

  • A 700-year-old Ming Dynasty banknote has been found hidden inside an antique Buddhist sculpture
  • The banknote and the wooden artwork will go up for auction in December, following a world tour
  • Together the items are expected to sell for between $30,000 to $45,000

(CNN)It's not every day you get to hold a 700-year-old banknote in your hands.

And for Ray Tregaskis, head of Asian art at Australia-based Mossgreen auction house, the rare opportunity felt like the discovery of a lifetime.
    Tregaskis came across the treasure while inspecting the underside of a 14th-century wooden Buddhist sculpture.
    There, hidden inside the cranial cavity, he found a crumpled-up piece of paper.
    Upon closer inspection, the unassuming parchment turned out to be a 700-year-old Ming Dynasty banknote -- among the earliest printed currency in China.
    Read More
    "This is the first time, that we know of, that a banknote has been discovered inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture," says Tregaskis.
    "We were surprised, astonished, and once we had translated (the text), very excited!"

    Full of surprises

    Antique Buddhist sculptures are well-known treasure troves, but this banknote proved to be a unique discovery.
    "It's typical to find materials such as mantra rolls, relics, grains, incense and semi-precious stones that have been placed inside gilt bronze sculptures by a monk or lama," says Luke Guan, a Mossgreen Asian art specialist.
    "But we've never heard of anyone finding money inside a wooden sculpture before."
    It's impossible to know for sure how the money ended up hidden inside the artwork, but thanks to dates printed on the note, Mossgreen's specialists have been able to verify the age of the sculpture and better understand its history.
    Most likely, they believe a patron may have placed the banknote inside while commissioning repairs -- an estimated 40 or 50 years after the sculpture was first made.
    This date itself is estimated to be sometime in the 14th century, as both the bank note and carving style suggest the artwork was created during China's Hongwu period.
    Ancient Roman coins found in ruined Japanese castle
    Ancient Roman coins found in an old Japanese castle
    The wood sculpture represents the head of a Luohan, a wise person who has passed through the four stages of Enlightenment and reached Nirvana, in Buddhist culture.
    Appearing calm and confident, the sculpture's expressive features are clearly visible in the exaggerated lines and curves of the face.
    According to Guan, the sculpture would have been part of a series of anywhere from 16 to 500 sculptures, usually kept inside a Buddhist temple for worship.

    Sign of the time

    The banknote itself is more than 700 years old, and was made during China's Ming Dynasty, which spanned almost 300 years, from 1368 to 1644.
    Turning to tradition: Why China&#39;s super wealthy don&#39;t want western-looking homes anymore
    China's super wealthy shun western-looking homes
    The period under the Hongwu Emporer, Zhu Yuan Zhang -- the founder and first emperor of the Ming dynasty -- was a prosperous era fueled by strong international trade and a growing population.
    During this time, China replaced its traditional currency of silver and gold with paper money.
    The bill is endorsed by the emperor himself, with three official red seals and a line that reads: "Authorized by the Department of Finance, this bank note has the same function of coins. Those who use counterfeit banknotes will be beheaded, the whistle-blower will be rewarded 250 Liang silvers plus all the properties of the criminal. The third year of Hong Wu period."
    The "one guan" banknote was the highest denomination available at the time, and was equivalent to "one liang" of silver -- which is a face value of about 660 RMB or roughly $98. If sold alone, its auction value today is estimated to be between $2,000 and $4,000.
    Beijing&#39;s 13th century hutongs get a futuristic makeover
    Can technology save Beijing's hutongs?
    Aside from its inherent value, the banknote lends additional insight into the era.
    At the time, bills in China were crafted from handmade mulberry bark paper and printed using a carved woodblock, a technology that has played an important role throughout Chinese history.
    Dating back to 868 AD, this printing method enabled the dissemination of information, art and literature.
    The sculpture and banknote embark upon a world tour this fall and can be viewed in Melbourne, Australia from October 21-23, London, UK from November 3-6 and Hong Kong from November 24-27. The sculpture and banknote will return to Mossgreen in Sydney, Australia in December, ready for auction.
    The pair are part of the "Raphy Star Collection of Important Asian Art" and together are estimated to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000.