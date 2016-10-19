CDC advises pregnant women who have been to Miami-Dade be tested for Zika

Story highlights Pregnant women should get tested if they have traveled to a 4.5-square mile area of Miami Beach since July 14, 2016

(CNN) Pregnant women who have "lived in, traveled to, or had unprotected sex with someone who lived in or traveled to Miami-Dade County" since August 1 should be tested for the Zika virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

"Our guidance today strengthens our travel advice and testing recommendations for pregnant women, to further prevent the spread of the infection among those most vulnerable," Dr. Lyle Petersen, director of the CDC's Division of Vector-Borne Diseases, said in a statement.

The updated recommendations for Miami-Dade County come in response to last week's announcement by Florida Gov. Rick Scott that local transmission of the virus was confirmed in Miami's Little River neighborhood -- the third Miami neighborhood where local transmission or non-travel related cases have been confirmed.

Zika can be especially devastating for pregnant women because the infection can cause the devastating birth defect microcephaly and other neurological deficits. It can also cause miscarriage and stillborn births.

Florida officials have said Zika was only being actively transmitted in two Miami neighborhoods: the 1-square-mile area in Little River and a 4.5-square mile stretch of Miami Beach. Pregnant women should avoid travel to those areas, the CDC reiterated, echoing previous advice.

