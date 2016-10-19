Six-foot snake pops up from hood of moving car

Story highlights
(CNN)Heads up, car owners. You may be unknowingly giving rides to large snakes.
At least that's what Tim Mokwa discovered as he was driving in Clearwater, Florida on Monday.
While Mokwa sat in rush-hour traffic on his way home, a six-foot long black snake suddenly emerged from beneath the hood of his Hyundai Sonata.
Mokwa immediately pulled into a parking lot, but did not flee his vehicle in hysterics as many of us would. Instead, he pulled out his phone and took photos and a short video of the snake as it slid around on the hood of his sedan.
"I did close my AC vents. I was like, 'I do not want it to sneak in this car,'" he told CNN affiliate WFLA.
"We used to catch snakes on purpose," Mokwa told WFLA. "It used to be a contest, who could catch the most snakes in one day when we were kids."
Mokwa had spent the weekend kayaking in Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. He believes the snake slithered aboard his car sometime during his trip home.
"Snakes come natural in Florida just like rain in the summertime," Mokwa said. "I'm just glad it wasn't poisonous."