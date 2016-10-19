Six-foot snake pops up from hood of moving car

Story highlights A Florida man got a surprise Monday as he was driving

Driver: "I'm just glad it wasn't poisonous"

(CNN) Heads up, car owners. You may be unknowingly giving rides to large snakes.

At least that's what Tim Mokwa discovered as he was driving in Clearwater, Florida on Monday.

While Mokwa sat in rush-hour traffic on his way home, a six-foot long black snake suddenly emerged from beneath the hood of his Hyundai Sonata.

Mokwa immediately pulled into a parking lot, but did not flee his vehicle in hysterics as many of us would. Instead, he pulled out his phone and took photos and a short video of the snake as it slid around on the hood of his sedan.

This black snake hitched a ride on a sedan in Florida.

"I did close my AC vents. I was like, 'I do not want it to sneak in this car,'" he told CNN affiliate WFLA

