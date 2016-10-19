Mars landing: Anxious wait for signal home

Story highlights New Mars lander has failed to check in

Probe would be ESA's first to land on Mars

(CNN) Scientists with the European Space Agency are anxiously waiting for news from the Schiaparelli spacecraft, which was expected to land on Mars on Wednesday.

After a high-speed, fiery descent through the Martian atmosphere, scientists at mission control in Darmstadt, Germany, did not get a signal back indicating the 1,272 pound (577 kilogram) probe safely made it to the surface.

Experts will work through the night to assess the @ESA_EDM situation - next news will be tomorrow morning at 10:00 CEST #ExoMars — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) October 19, 2016

The probe was equipped with a heat shield to protect it from intense heat as it plunged toward the Mars' surface at more than 1,000 mph. A parachute was due to deploy at 150 mph and then for the last 30 seconds nine thrusters should have fired to ease it down. The European Space Agency, or ESA, says a crumple zone similar to those in cars was designed to help cushion the landing.

Even if it successfully made it to the surface, the probe was only expected to operate for three to 10 days before its batteries ran out.