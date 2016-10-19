Breaking News

Mars landing: Anxious wait for signal home

By Dave Gilbert, CNN

Updated 12:50 PM ET, Wed October 19, 2016

One of the aims of the mission is to test a landing craft called Schiaparelli, pictured on Mars in this artist's impression.
One of the aims of the mission is to test a landing craft called Schiaparelli, pictured on Mars in this artist's impression.
The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter arrives will look for gases that could signal biological activity. Pictured, a representation of the orbiter beginning its entry into Mars orbit.
The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter arrives will look for gases that could signal biological activity. Pictured, a representation of the orbiter beginning its entry into Mars orbit.
A visualization of the fairing falling away to reveal the Trace Gas Orbiter, with Schiaparelli.
A visualization of the fairing falling away to reveal the Trace Gas Orbiter, with Schiaparelli.
It's a joint project between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian Roscosmos. Pictured, the orbiter and Schiaparelli undergoing testing in Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.
It's a joint project between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian Roscosmos. Pictured, the orbiter and Schiaparelli undergoing testing in Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.
The ExoMars spacecraft ready for encapsulation at the Baikonur cosmodrome.
The ExoMars spacecraft ready for encapsulation at the Baikonur cosmodrome.
A worker from Thales Alenia Space, the company that built the ExoMars spacecraft, pictured underneath Schiaparelli in Cannes, France.
A worker from Thales Alenia Space, the company that built the ExoMars spacecraft, pictured underneath Schiaparelli in Cannes, France.
Schiaparelli will be measuring wind speed, temperature, humidity and pressure on Mars.
Schiaparelli will be measuring wind speed, temperature, humidity and pressure on Mars.
Another ExoMars mission will launch a rover in 2020. Here the prototype is demonstrated in Turin, Italy in September 2010.
Another ExoMars mission will launch a rover in 2020. Here the prototype is demonstrated in Turin, Italy in September 2010.
An artist's rendition of the The ExoMars 2020 Rover, which will drill into the Martian surface to analyze samples.
An artist's rendition of the The ExoMars 2020 Rover, which will drill into the Martian surface to analyze samples.
(CNN)Scientists are anxiously waiting for news from its Schiaparelli probe on the surface of Mars.

After a high speed, fiery descent through the Martian atmosphere, there was no immediate signal back from the spacecraft and scientists at mission control in Darmstadt, Germany, were Wednesday analyzing data to determine what had happened to it.
The probe is equipped with a heat shield to protect it from the intense heat as it plunged towards the Red Planet's surface at more than 1,000 mph. A parachute was due to deploy at 150 mph and then for the last 30 seconds nine thrusters should have fired to ease it down. ESA says a crumple zone similar to those in cars was designed to help cushion the landing.
    The mission is a joint venture between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian state corporation Roscosmos and this landing is a test flight for a follow-up ExoMars rover project starting in 2020.

    Search for life

    Schiaparelli's companion craft -- the Trace Gas Orbiter -- will investigate the source of methane on Mars that could be a sign of life or geological processes.
    ESA will be hoping for better fortune than the disappointment of 2003 when contact was lost with the Beagle 2 probe. Images from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter showed last year that the craft had landed on the surface but that its solar panels failed to deploy properly.
    Ahead of Wednesday's scheduled landing, ESA senior science adviser, Mark McCaughrean, told CNN that Mars was a particularly tough challenge, but they were keen to get it right. "We're back to prove we have the ability," he said.
    Part of Schiaparelli's task is to measure electric fields on the Red Planet. It is hoped that this will reveal more about how dust storms spread across Mars.
    It is thought that dust particles bumping into each other creates a static charge that causes more dust to lift, McCaughrean explained.
    The orbiter adds to a fleet of spacecraft that are looking for signs of life on our neighboring planet.
    The presence of methane is a signature of life on Earth so the orbiting spacecraft will be trying to detect where it is coming from.
    Before Wednesday's landing, Adam Stevens, a researcher at the University of Edinburgh and the UK Centre for Astrobiology told CNN that the methane may be produced by other processes but the mission will help "rule out some possibilities ... to tease out what is going on."
    From its perch high on a ridge, Opportunity recorded this image of a Martian dust devil twisting through the valley below. Just as on Earth, a dust devil is created by a rising, rotating column of hot air. When the column whirls fast enough, it picks up tiny grains of dust from the ground, making the vortex visible.
    From its perch high on a ridge, Opportunity recorded this image of a Martian dust devil twisting through the valley below. Just as on Earth, a dust devil is created by a rising, rotating column of hot air. When the column whirls fast enough, it picks up tiny grains of dust from the ground, making the vortex visible.
    Opportunity photographed its tracks in the soft sand between the Endurance and Victoria craters, on the Meridiani Plains.
    Opportunity photographed its tracks in the soft sand between the Endurance and Victoria craters, on the Meridiani Plains.
    While traversing on and around the ancient volcanic feature called Home Plate, Spirit took many images of finely layered and more frothy looking volcanic rocks.
    While traversing on and around the ancient volcanic feature called Home Plate, Spirit took many images of finely layered and more frothy looking volcanic rocks.
    Tiny spherules pepper a sandy surface in this 3-centimeter (1.2-inch) square view of the Martian surface. Opportunity took this image while the target was shadowed by the rover's instrument arm.
    Tiny spherules pepper a sandy surface in this 3-centimeter (1.2-inch) square view of the Martian surface. Opportunity took this image while the target was shadowed by the rover's instrument arm.
    A handout photo from NASA shows the Opportunity rover's route since landing on Mars in 2004.
    A handout photo from NASA shows the Opportunity rover's route since landing on Mars in 2004.
    This map shows the southward path driven by Opportunity from late December 2014 until it passed marathon distance on March 24, 2015, during the 3,968th Martian day, or sol, of the rover's work on Mars.
    This map shows the southward path driven by Opportunity from late December 2014 until it passed marathon distance on March 24, 2015, during the 3,968th Martian day, or sol, of the rover's work on Mars.
    The Mars Opportunity rover (computer visualization).
    The Mars Opportunity rover (computer visualization).
    The Mars Spirit rover. Both rovers feature a piece of metal with the American flag on the side. They are made of aluminum recovered from the site of the World Trade Center towers in New York City.
    The Mars Spirit rover. Both rovers feature a piece of metal with the American flag on the side. They are made of aluminum recovered from the site of the World Trade Center towers in New York City.
    The ExoMars lander is named after Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiapparelli whose description of "canali" on Mars prompted debate about whether there was life on the planet. Modern observations have shown that these channels never existed but the search for life goes on.
    Writing for CNN, US President Barack Obama spoke of America's aim to put humans on the Red Planet in the 2030s with the eventual aim of staying for an "extended time."
    Two active NASA rovers continue to operate on the Martian surface -- Curiosity, which arrived in 2012, and Opportunity, which has been returning images for more than 12 years. Spirit's mission ended in 2011.
    Several orbiters are learning more about Mars, and private companies have ambitious plans to launch missions there, including Space X and Mars One.