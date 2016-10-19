Mars landing: Anxious wait for signal home

(CNN)Scientists are anxiously waiting for news from its Schiaparelli probe on the surface of Mars.
After a high speed, fiery descent through the Martian atmosphere, there was no immediate signal back from the spacecraft and scientists at mission control in Darmstadt, Germany, were Wednesday analyzing data to determine what had happened to it.
The probe is equipped with a heat shield to protect it from the intense heat as it plunged towards the Red Planet's surface at more than 1,000 mph. A parachute was due to deploy at 150 mph and then for the last 30 seconds nine thrusters should have fired to ease it down. ESA says a crumple zone similar to those in cars was designed to help cushion the landing.
The mission is a joint venture between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian state corporation Roscosmos and this landing is a test flight for a follow-up ExoMars rover project starting in 2020.
Search for life
Schiaparelli's companion craft -- the Trace Gas Orbiter -- will investigate the source of methane on Mars that could be a sign of life or geological processes.
ESA will be hoping for better fortune than the disappointment of 2003 when contact was lost with the Beagle 2 probe. Images from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter showed last year that the craft had landed on the surface but that its solar panels failed to deploy properly.
Ahead of Wednesday's scheduled landing, ESA senior science adviser, Mark McCaughrean, told CNN that Mars was a particularly tough challenge, but they were keen to get it right. "We're back to prove we have the ability," he said.
Part of Schiaparelli's task is to measure electric fields on the Red Planet. It is hoped that this will reveal more about how dust storms spread across Mars.
It is thought that dust particles bumping into each other creates a static charge that causes more dust to lift, McCaughrean explained.
The orbiter adds to a fleet of spacecraft that are looking for signs of life on our neighboring planet.
The presence of methane is a signature of life on Earth so the orbiting spacecraft will be trying to detect where it is coming from.
Before Wednesday's landing, Adam Stevens, a researcher at the University of Edinburgh and the UK Centre for Astrobiology told CNN that the methane may be produced by other processes but the mission will help "rule out some possibilities ... to tease out what is going on."
The ExoMars lander is named after Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiapparelli whose description of "canali" on Mars prompted debate about whether there was life on the planet. Modern observations have shown that these channels never existed but the search for life goes on.
Writing for CNN, US President Barack Obama spoke of America's aim to put humans on the Red Planet in the 2030s with the eventual aim of staying for an "extended time."
Two active NASA rovers continue to operate on the Martian surface -- Curiosity, which arrived in 2012, and Opportunity, which has been returning images for more than 12 years. Spirit's mission ended in 2011.