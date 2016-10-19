Mars landing: Anxious wait for signal home

(CNN) Scientists are anxiously waiting for news from its Schiaparelli probe on the surface of Mars.

After a high speed, fiery descent through the Martian atmosphere, there was no immediate signal back from the spacecraft and scientists at mission control in Darmstadt, Germany, were Wednesday analyzing data to determine what had happened to it.

The probe is equipped with a heat shield to protect it from the intense heat as it plunged towards the Red Planet's surface at more than 1,000 mph. A parachute was due to deploy at 150 mph and then for the last 30 seconds nine thrusters should have fired to ease it down. ESA says a crumple zone similar to those in cars was designed to help cushion the landing.

#MarsExpress recording of @ESA_EDM descent is now processed and is being analysed by experts at #ESOC #ExoMars — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) October 19, 2016

The mission is a joint venture between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Russian state corporation Roscosmos and this landing is a test flight for a follow-up ExoMars rover project starting in 2020.

Search for life