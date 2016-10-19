Insurers accused of discriminating against HIV patients

Story highlights Complaints have been filed against seven insurers in eight states

Marketplace plans accused of not covering essential drugs or requiring high out-of-pocket spending

The health law prohibits insurers from discriminating against people with serious illnesses, but some marketplace plans sidestep that taboo by making the drugs that people with HIV need unavailable or unaffordable, complaints filed recently (PDF) with the Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights allege. The effect may be to discourage people with HIV from buying a particular plan or getting the treatment they need, according to the complaint.

The complaints, brought by Harvard Law School's Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation, charge that plans offered by seven insurers in eight states are discriminatory because they don't cover drugs that are essential to the treatment of HIV or require high out-of-pocket spending by patients for covered drugs.

The center filed complaints against Humana plans in six states: Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas. Cigna plans were targeted in three states: Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. The group filed complaints against five other insurers: three in Pennsylvania, including Highmark, Independence Blue Cross and UPMC health plan; a complaint against Community Health Choice in Texas and a complaint against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in Wisconsin.

"What's most important to us is that there's a robust enforcement mechanism around the promises ... in the (Affordable Care Act) and its regulations, especially the anti-discrimination provisions," said Kevin Costello, director of litigation at the health law center.

Although the center's focus is on HIV drugs, the complaints may help people with other chronic illnesses who may face similar hurdles on access to drugs, Costello said.

