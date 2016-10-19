Story highlights Plane carrying Fenerbahce players forced to make emergency landing

(CNN) A plane carrying Fenerbahce football players was forced to make an emergency landing in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday after it collided with a bird causing its cockpit window to crack.

The Turkish side was flying from Istanbul to northern England where it will face Manchester United in its Europa League Group A fixture Thursday.

A series of pictures posted on the club's social media account showed the damage after the plane had safely made it onto the tarmac at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport with the club's official website stating that it was caused by a mid-air collision with a bird.

Kafilemizi Manchester'a götüren uçağın camına kuş çarpması nedeniyle, uçak Budapeşte'ye zorunlu iniş yaptı. Endişe verici bir durum yok. pic.twitter.com/tYhUWp2omJ — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) 19 October 2016

Fenerbahce vice president, Ozan Balaban, later told Fenerbahce.org that all the players and officials on board were fine and that team morale remained high despite the unexpected stopover.

