(CNN) From FC Midtjylland to FK Vojvodina, there are often unfamiliar European clubs that leave football fans feeling tongue-tied.

Sometimes, they're just plain " Odd " (in the case of a Norwegian team).

But one German club with a particularly long name has come up with a novel way of making life easier for watching fans, after taking inspiration from a British pub.

Borussia Monchengladbach decided to take heed from one sign writer who clearly had trouble spelling its name, ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Scottish team Celtic in Glasgow.

Instead of the 23-letter tongue-twister, the club -- often called simply "Gladbach" -- has opted to change its name on Twitter to a more palatable "A German Team."