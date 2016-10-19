Wreckage of U-boat sunken by 'sea monster' found off UK

Story highlights U-boats were used by Germany in WWI to attack Britain's food supply

Crews doing a survey to lay a new power cable on sea floor found wreck

(CNN) A sunken German submarine from World War I that was said to have been taken down by a sea monster has been discovered off the coast of Scotland.

Incredible sonar images show the 100-year-old wreck to be mostly intact, and the find has led to the resurfacing of nautical folklore. Experts say the wreckage may be the infamous UB-85, which, legend has it, was attacked by a sea beast during the war.

According to the old tale, the U-boat commander -- Capt. Gunther Krech -- said the submarine had been cruising on the surface of the water to recharge its batteries when a "strange beast" rose from the sea with "large eyes, set in a horny sort of skull." Krech said the animal had a small head, but with "teeth that could be seen glistening in the moonlight," according to a statement from Scottish Energy News . Scottish Power crews discovered the wreckage when surveying the seabed to lay a new power cable.

The story goes that the sheer size of the beast was so immense that it forced the U-boat to list and the crew began shooting at the monster until it dropped back into the sea. The captain said, however, that during the course of the fight the forward deck plating had been so badly damaged that it could no longer submerge.

The British military had a slightly different take on the incident. Official reports suggested that when the UB-85 surfaced on April 30, 1918 it was spotted and destroyed by a British patrol boat -- HMS Coreopsis -- not by a mysterious sea monster.

