British Army accused of racism after 'blackface' tweet

(CNN) The British Army has apologized and removed a tweet of a soldier wearing black face paint, after it prompted outrage online.

The tweet showed a soldier with his face painted black and holding a gun, along with the caption: "Being a soldier in the jungle requires a robust sense of humour."

.@BritishArmy just tweeted this photo, what were they thinking?? pic.twitter.com/YVB9C7Nq9L — Jon Scammell (@JonScammell) October 19, 2016

The post sparked a furious response from social media users, with many calling the "blackface" image "racist."

@BritishArmy nothing says colonialism like the British military trivializing & indulging racism — glorified egg ☆ (@rlyuglygrlirl) 19 October 2016

Others suggested the British Army may soon be looking for a new social media manager.

.@BritishArmy I've heard you're looking for a new social media manager? — Ryan Owen Gibson (@ryanowengibson) October 19, 2016

The army told CNN in a statement that the image was of a soldier "wearing camouflage and concealment measures, standard for jungle training in Belize."

