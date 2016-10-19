Story highlights Kardashian has struggled with his weight

He and Blac Chyna are expecting their first child

(CNN) Rob Kardashian is offering up some weight loss motivation.

The reality star posted photos of him and fiancée Blac Chyna in their thinner days. The two are expecting their first child in November.

"Oh yeah we snapping back lol,,, baby will be here in 4 weeks and I'm done with carrying this pregnancy weight," Kardashian said in the caption. "Me and my baby gonna be righttttttt ,,, MOTIVATION TIME‼️ we almost there Chy."

Oh yeah we snapping back lol,,, baby will be here in 4 weeks and I'm done with carrying this pregnancy weight 😩😩😂😂 me and my baby gonna be righttttttt ,,, MOTIVATION TIME‼️ we almost there Chy👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 FAAAAACK Chy looks so bomb here aghhhh 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙👌👌 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Oct 18, 2016 at 11:43pm PDT

The only son of the Kardashian clan has long struggled with his weight.

Their E! reality show "Rob and Chyna" has documented the aftermath of Kardashian shutting himself away for years after he gained weight.

