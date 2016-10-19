'Michael Moore in TrumpLand' more notable for stealth than content

(CNN) More notable for the stealth with which it was produced than its content, "Michael Moore in TrumpLand" is less a movie than a filmed concert by someone who is more accomplished as a showman than a stage performer.

A mere 72 minutes, the film opens with snippets of comments from Donald Trump supporters in Wilmington, Ohio, where Moore appeared in a theater with the words "Trump Voters Welcome" plastered across the marquee. "He didn't get it handed down to him like Hillary did from her parents," one Trump backer says.

Moore begins the conversation in conciliatory fashion, saying he welcomes having a range of opinion represented there. Even his nod to Trump's more polarizing statements -- segregating the Muslims and "Mexicans" in the audience, and erecting a cardboard wall around the latter -- is played for laughs, described as a means of making the Trump faithful comfortable.

Yet if what emerges isn't as blatantly disrespectful toward the GOP nominee as some might surmise from the title and messenger, it's also an unqualified endorsement of Hillary Clinton, liberally peppered with detours into Moore's progressive agenda.

Standing behind a lectern, and occasionally shifting to a desk or easy chair, Moore admits at the outset that he has never voted for either Clinton. Before it's over, though, he's expressed unvarnished admiration for Hillary and laid out what amounts to his own liberal fantasy about her possible presidency and America's future, with tongue slightly in cheek.

