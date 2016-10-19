(CNN) Nothing is safe from late night television, and Melania Trump's recent television appearances are no exception.

They chatted about where Melania has been since the RNC (not on a remote island somewhere, Benanti/Trump swore), before pivoting to the 2005 tapes that caught Donald Trump making sexually aggressive comments about women.

You know what they say, "Boys will be boys - even if they're 70!" and "10-year-old girls will be women - even if they're 10!" #LSSC — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 19, 2016

As a defense to forgiving her husband, Benanti/Trump said, "I did not know this but when American men gather to sport, they always brag of grabbing women by the Billy Bush."

The interview was cut short, though, when Benanti/Trump accidentally brought up Hillary Clinton.

"They're all animals," she said, talking about men. "If only a woman could be president."

Colbert pointed out the obvious fact that her husband's opponent is a woman, and asked why she won't just vote for her.

Benanti/Trump abruptly grabbed a fake telephone, said there was a "bad connection" and slid out of her chair.