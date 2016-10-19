Story highlights
- Laura Benanti first got attention for her Melania impression after the Republican National Convention
(CNN)Nothing is safe from late night television, and Melania Trump's recent television appearances are no exception.
After her interviews on CNN and Fox News this week, where conversation turned to her feelings on the sexually aggressive statements made by her husband, Donald Trump, "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" decided to take a stab at turning her words into a good laugh.
The show brought back Laura Benanti, whose Melania impression first gained notoriety when she spoofed Melania's Republican National Convention speech.
Benanti/Trump spent much of the segment appearing to look at someone off-camera, but telling Colbert at the beginning, "There is no one else in the room coaching me."
They chatted about where Melania has been since the RNC (not on a remote island somewhere, Benanti/Trump swore), before pivoting to the 2005 tapes that caught Donald Trump making sexually aggressive comments about women.
Cue the inappropriate Billy Bush comments.
As a defense to forgiving her husband, Benanti/Trump said, "I did not know this but when American men gather to sport, they always brag of grabbing women by the Billy Bush."
The interview was cut short, though, when Benanti/Trump accidentally brought up Hillary Clinton.
"They're all animals," she said, talking about men. "If only a woman could be president."
Colbert pointed out the obvious fact that her husband's opponent is a woman, and asked why she won't just vote for her.
Benanti/Trump abruptly grabbed a fake telephone, said there was a "bad connection" and slid out of her chair.