Madonna opens for Amy Schumer

(CNN) One good comedic turn deserves another.

Last year Amy Schumer opened for Madonna during some of the singer's Rebel Heart Tour shows.

On Tuesday night Madonna did the same for her friend when she played Madison Square Garden.

The singer worked blue (possibly in a nod to Schumer, but more than likely just because she is Madonna) while introducing the comic.

Surprise! Madonna doing stand up comedy before Amy Schumer at the Madison Square Garden. 👸🏼😱🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/njWjWnMGCW — Madonna Lately (@MadonnaDailyID) October 19, 2016

Madonna posted a photo of herself on stage on Instagram with the caption, "So much fun opening up for @amyschumer at Madison Square Garden tonight!! It was short but it was sweet (like me). I'm forever changed! Love you Amy!"

