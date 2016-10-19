Madonna opens for Amy Schumer

Story highlights
(CNN)One good comedic turn deserves another.
Last year Amy Schumer opened for Madonna during some of the singer's Rebel Heart Tour shows.
On Tuesday night Madonna did the same for her friend when she played Madison Square Garden.
The singer worked blue (possibly in a nod to Schumer, but more than likely just because she is Madonna) while introducing the comic.
Madonna posted a photo of herself on stage on Instagram with the caption, "So much fun opening up for @amyschumer at Madison Square Garden tonight!! It was short but it was sweet (like me). I'm forever changed! Love you Amy!"
She also posted a pic of her and Schumer.
"Love and Respect this woman so much!!," Madonna wrote. "Thanks for letting me get on your stage! It was AWESOME!!"
Schumer then dived right into her act, which included an open letter to fans in Tampa, Florida. The letter was a response to her performance in that city Sunday night where some audience members booed in response to her anti-Donald Trump jokes.
"Dearest Tampa, I'm sorry you didn't want me, a comedian who talks about what she believes in, to mention the biggest thing going on in our country right now," Schumer read. "How could I think it was OK to spend five minutes having a peaceful conversation with someone with different views?"