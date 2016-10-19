Story highlights Jack Osbourne was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012

Osbourne said he still battles depression because of his disease

(CNN) Jack Osbourne has been living with multiple sclerosis for four years but admits there are still days he has those "why me" moments.

"Depression is the most common side effect of sufferers with multiple sclerosis," Osbourne told CNN. "I don't take medication for it but I do have bouts of it."

Osbourne was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) in 2012, after he noticed numbness in his legs and went blind in his right eye.

"I get frustrated at the notion when I start going down that hole at like, 'Oh I can do all this stuff' but if I woke up tomorrow I'd be really f**king annoyed if something is not working right. Like, I can't grip well or I lose vision in my eye again," he said.

Osbourne credits his wife, Lisa Stelly, with helping him get through the dark days.

