Story highlights Brooks music will be available for streaming

He also has a new album coming out

(CNN) Christmas just came early for Garth Brooks fans.

Amazon Music Unlimited has announced it will be the exclusive streaming service for the country superstar's music.

According to a company press release, "This is the first time ever that music from the first and only artist to receive seven Diamond awards for seven individual albums from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is available to stream on-demand."

Amazon's new music streaming service launched on October 12. Brooks is the first artist exclusive to the service.

That means you can jam "Friends in Low Places" to your hearts content if you are a customer.

Read More