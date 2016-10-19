Story highlights
(CNN)Christmas just came early for Garth Brooks fans.
Amazon Music Unlimited has announced it will be the exclusive streaming service for the country superstar's music.
According to a company press release, "This is the first time ever that music from the first and only artist to receive seven Diamond awards for seven individual albums from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) is available to stream on-demand."
Amazon's new music streaming service launched on October 12. Brooks is the first artist exclusive to the service.
That means you can jam "Friends in Low Places" to your hearts content if you are a customer.
The streaming service will also feature Brook's new single "Baby, Let's Lay Down and Dance," from his upcoming album, "Gunslinger."
Brooks and his wife, fellow artist Trisha Yearwood, are sure to also figure prominently at the 50th Annual CMA Awards which take place November 2.
Even Ellen DeGeneres is excited.
The talk show host recently tweeted, "@GarthBrooks has a new song, "Baby, Let's Lay Down and Dance." Seems like an awkward way to dance. I'll ask him what he means next week."