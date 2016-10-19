Story highlights Eminem has released a new song titled 'Campaign Speech'

(CNN) WARNING: This story contains graphic language.

Eminem is back and his tongue is sharper than ever.

The rapper on Wednesday unveiled a brand-new song titled "Campaign Speech." The 8-minute, no-frills track takes on everyone from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to George Zimmerman.

"Consider me a dangerous man/ But you should be afraid of this dang candidate," Eminem raps in the song. "You say Trump don't kiss a-- like a puppet/ 'Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the funding/ And that's what you wanted?/ A f---in' loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button/ Who doesn't have to answer to no one?"

He adds sarcastically, "Great idea."

