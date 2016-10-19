Story highlights
(CNN)WARNING: This story contains graphic language.
Eminem is back and his tongue is sharper than ever.
The rapper on Wednesday unveiled a brand-new song titled "Campaign Speech." The 8-minute, no-frills track takes on everyone from Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to George Zimmerman.
"Consider me a dangerous man/ But you should be afraid of this dang candidate," Eminem raps in the song. "You say Trump don't kiss a-- like a puppet/ 'Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the funding/ And that's what you wanted?/ A f---in' loose cannon who's blunt with his hand on the button/ Who doesn't have to answer to no one?"
He adds sarcastically, "Great idea."
Eminem also goes off on Trump supporters ("run the faucet, I'mma dunk a bunch of Donald Trump supporters under water") and FOX News contributor Stacey Dash. He invokes the latter's name in the same line as Casey Anthony and calls them both "crazy."
All of that is tame compared to his words about George Zimmerman, who was controversially acquitted of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.
In the song, Eminem graphically imagines killing Zimmerman and leaving his body on the doorstep of Martin's family.
Eminem released his last record in 2013, titled "The Marshall Mathers LP 2."
He's currently working on a new record, he said on Twitter while releasing "Campaign Speech."