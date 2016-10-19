Breaking News

'Black Mirror' breaks through with creepy Netflix return

By Brian Lowry, CNN

Updated 11:07 AM ET, Wed October 19, 2016

"Black Mirror" Season 3: The technology thriller series got its start in the UK and is a huge international hit. (Netflix).
October is about more than pumpkin-flavored lattes. "Black Mirror" Season 3: The technology thriller series got its start in the UK and is a huge international hit. (Netflix). Here is some of what else is streaming:
&lt;strong&gt;Amazon&lt;/strong&gt; is premiering an original series,&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Goliath.&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; Billy Bob Thornton stars as a disgraced lawyer who may find redemption via a new case.
Amazon is premiering an original series,"Goliath." Billy Bob Thornton stars as a disgraced lawyer who may find redemption via a new case.
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Titanic&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt; Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star in what has become one of the greatest cinematic love stories of all time. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Titanic": Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star in what has become one of the greatest cinematic love stories of all time. (Netflix)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Smallville&quot; Seasons 1-10: &lt;/strong&gt;Clark Kent is a teen trying to navigate those years along with being Superman in this popular TV series. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Smallville" Seasons 1-10: Clark Kent is a teen trying to navigate those years along with being Superman in this popular TV series. (Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;American Horror Story: Hotel&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; The fifth season of the FX horror anthology boasted a star-studded cast including Lady Gaga. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix, Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
"American Horror Story: Hotel": The fifth season of the FX horror anthology boasted a star-studded cast including Lady Gaga. (Netflix, Amazon Prime)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Bowling For Columbine&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt; Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore looked into the culture of violence and guns after the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Bowling For Columbine": Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore looked into the culture of violence and guns after the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Pride and Prejudice&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen bring Jane Austen&#39;s characters to life in this 2005 version of the classic film. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Pride and Prejudice": Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen bring Jane Austen's characters to life in this 2005 version of the classic film. (Amazon Prime)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Devil&#39;s Advocate&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Keanu Reeves stars as a successful attorney who discovers there are strings attached after accepting a job offer from a character played by Al Pacino. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
"The Devil's Advocate": Keanu Reeves stars as a successful attorney who discovers there are strings attached after accepting a job offer from a character played by Al Pacino. (Amazon Prime)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 2&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Katniss Everdeen must fight her toughest battle during the war of Panem or risk losing everything. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 2": Katniss Everdeen must fight her toughest battle during the war of Panem or risk losing everything. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Zombie Nation&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; A group of of zombified women rise from their graves to seek revenge against a psychotic police officer in this horror flick.&lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Zombie Nation": A group of of zombified women rise from their graves to seek revenge against a psychotic police officer in this horror flick. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Ferris Bueller&#39;s Day Off&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Matthew Broderick stars in this iconic &#39;80s comedy about a high schooler who fakes being sick to miss school and ends up having the time of his life. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Ferris Bueller's Day Off": Matthew Broderick stars in this iconic '80s comedy about a high schooler who fakes being sick to miss school and ends up having the time of his life. (Netflix)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Mr. Peabody &amp;amp; Sherman Show&quot; Season 3:&lt;/strong&gt; The smartest dog in the world and his human Sherman get up to all types of antics as they host their own late-night talk show. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
"The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show" Season 3: The smartest dog in the world and his human Sherman get up to all types of antics as they host their own late-night talk show. (Netflix)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Flash&quot; Season 2: &lt;/strong&gt; DC Comics character Barry Allen / Flash can move at superhuman speeds.
"The Flash" Season 2: DC Comics character Barry Allen / Flash can move at superhuman speeds.
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Breakfast at Tiffany&#39;s&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Audrey Hepburn stars in her most legendary role as Holly Golightly, a Manhattan socialite who is looking for anything but love. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Breakfast at Tiffany's": Audrey Hepburn stars in her most legendary role as Holly Golightly, a Manhattan socialite who is looking for anything but love. (Netflix)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Kung Fu Panda 3&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Po and friends return to take on some epic threats in the third of this beloved animated film franchise. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Kung Fu Panda 3": Po and friends return to take on some epic threats in the third of this beloved animated film franchise. (Netflix)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Britain&#39;s Bloody Crown&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;This four-part documentary reveals the true history of the Wars of the Roses with scripted reenactments. &lt;strong&gt;(Acorn TV) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Britain's Bloody Crown": This four-part documentary reveals the true history of the Wars of the Roses with scripted reenactments. (Acorn TV)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Arrow&quot; Season 4: &lt;/strong&gt;Spoiled billionaire playboy Oliver Queen returns from the dead as as a hooded vigilante armed with a bow who wants to save his city. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Arrow" Season 4: Spoiled billionaire playboy Oliver Queen returns from the dead as as a hooded vigilante armed with a bow who wants to save his city. (Netflix)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Air Force One&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Harrison Ford stars as the president of the United States who must try to outwit hijackers to save his family.&lt;strong&gt; (Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
"Air Force One": Harrison Ford stars as the president of the United States who must try to outwit hijackers to save his family. (Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Deadpool&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;There has never been quite a superhero like Ryan Reynolds in this comic book film. &lt;strong&gt;(HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Deadpool": There has never been quite a superhero like Ryan Reynolds in this comic book film. (HBO Now)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; The singer gets the Jonathan Demme treatment in this concert documentary of the final performances of Timberlake &quot;20/20 Experience World Tour.&quot;&lt;strong&gt; (Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids": The singer gets the Jonathan Demme treatment in this concert documentary of the final performances of Timberlake "20/20 Experience World Tour." (Netflix)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Alice&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Woody Allen directed then love interest Mia Farrow in this 1990 romantic comedy about a Manhattan housewife who reevaluates her life after a chance meeting. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Alice": Woody Allen directed then love interest Mia Farrow in this 1990 romantic comedy about a Manhattan housewife who reevaluates her life after a chance meeting. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Amityville Horror&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; James Brolin and Margot Kidder star as a couple who get more than they bargained for with a home they purchase in Amityville, New York. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
"Amityville Horror": James Brolin and Margot Kidder star as a couple who get more than they bargained for with a home they purchase in Amityville, New York. (Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Married to the Mob&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Matthew Modine and Michelle Pfeiffer star in this 1988 dark comedy about a gangster&#39;s widow and an FBI agent. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Married to the Mob": Matthew Modine and Michelle Pfeiffer star in this 1988 dark comedy about a gangster's widow and an FBI agent. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Midnight in Paris&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Owen Wilson stars as a time-traveling screenwriter in this Woody Allen-directed film. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Midnight in Paris": Owen Wilson stars as a time-traveling screenwriter in this Woody Allen-directed film. (Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Spectre&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Bond. James Bond. Daniel Craig returns as the suavest of spies in the 24th film of the franchise. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Spectre": Bond. James Bond. Daniel Craig returns as the suavest of spies in the 24th film of the franchise. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Falcon and the Snowman&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Sean Penn and Timothy Hutton star in this spy drama based on a real life case of a US citizen who sold secrets to the Soviet Union.&lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
"The Falcon and the Snowman": Sean Penn and Timothy Hutton star in this spy drama based on a real life case of a US citizen who sold secrets to the Soviet Union. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Lethal Weapon&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Danny Glover and Mel Gibson star in what is now one of the most beloved buddy cop films.&lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Lethal Weapon": Danny Glover and Mel Gibson star in what is now one of the most beloved buddy cop films. (Amazon Prime)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Training Day&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; Denzel Washington&#39;s bad cop was so good it earned him an Academy Award for best actor in 2002. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime)&lt;/strong&gt;
"Training Day": Denzel Washington's bad cop was so good it earned him an Academy Award for best actor in 2002. (Amazon Prime)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Happy Gilmore&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Bob Barker and Adam Sandler mix it up in this 1996 comedy. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Happy Gilmore": Bob Barker and Adam Sandler mix it up in this 1996 comedy. (Amazon Prime)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Stonewall&quot;:&lt;/strong&gt; This drama is set during the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, a pivotal moment in the history of the gay liberation movement. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Stonewall": This drama is set during the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, a pivotal moment in the history of the gay liberation movement. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Joy&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Jennifer Lawrence stars as real-ife entrepreneur Joy Mangano, who created her own business empire to take care of her family.&lt;strong&gt; (HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
"Joy": Jennifer Lawrence stars as real-ife entrepreneur Joy Mangano, who created her own business empire to take care of her family. (HBO Now)
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Last Love&quot;: &lt;/strong&gt;Two-time Oscar-winner Michael Caine stars with Clémence Poésy about a widowed professor living alone in Paris who meets a free-spirited dance instructor.&lt;strong&gt; (Acorn TV)&lt;/strong&gt;
"Last Love": Two-time Oscar-winner Michael Caine stars with Clémence Poésy about a widowed professor living alone in Paris who meets a free-spirited dance instructor. (Acorn TV)
(CNN)Having quietly invaded America via DirecTV and then Netflix, "Black Mirror" appears destined for a coming-out party with a new batch of episodes premiering on the latter. The provocative, technology-focused anthology returns with most of its charms intact, an R-rated "The Twilight Zone" spun forward into the digital age.

The six new installments arriving (one of which runs a movie-length 90-minutes), representing half of Netflix's order, feature some modest upgrades, and even a few casting coups indicative of the show's cachet. That includes Bryce Dallas Howard as a woman living in a status-obsessed, "Stepford Wives"-like society, where privileges and access depend on one's "rating."
Mostly, though, the show -- created by Charlie Brooker, who again writes many of the episodes -- exudes a level of creepiness by tapping into slightly tweaked versions of reality that offer both commentary about where we are and warnings about where we might be heading.
    The most bracing hour, arguably, involves a teenager who is spied upon via webcam (the message "WE SAW WHAT YOU DID" pops up), then blackmailed by his unseen puppet masters into carrying out a mission with escalating stakes. Another focuses on soldiers assigned with killing off zombie-like creatures (a "roach hunt," as they call it), which turns into an extremely thought-provoking look at the perils of war.
    Appropriately, there's also an episode that deals with murders linked both to an ecological threat and social media, starring "Boardwalk Empire's" Kelly Macdonald, and an extremely poignant one about two women (Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mackenzie Davis) who find each other in a vacation town. The weakest entry deals with a traveler who gets lured into a strange experiment, although the payoff nearly redeems even that.
    Like "The Twilight Zone," "Black Mirror" cleverly creates these slightly skewed worlds with limited special effects and in a truncated amount of time, trusting the audience to catch up with stories that are often joined in progress. It's the sort of brainy science fiction to which many aspire and few consistently deliver.
    In one respect, "Black Mirror" isn't the ideal Netflix show, since there's nothing to be gained by binging the stand-alone episodes. The production is so good, though, that viewers might find themselves doing just that -- consuming the hours in one big, greedy gulp, eager to see what other dark nooks the show is going to explore next.
    The danger with any anthology, of course, is that you're only as good as your last episode. The fact that "Black Mirror" so consistently delivers on its premise is a testament to the fact that Brooker and company are very good indeed.
    "Black Mirror" premieres October 21 on Netflix.