'Black Mirror' breaks through with creepy Netflix return

(CNN) Having quietly invaded America via DirecTV and then Netflix, "Black Mirror" appears destined for a coming-out party with a new batch of episodes premiering on the latter. The provocative, technology-focused anthology returns with most of its charms intact, an R-rated "The Twilight Zone" spun forward into the digital age.

The six new installments arriving (one of which runs a movie-length 90-minutes), representing half of Netflix's order, feature some modest upgrades, and even a few casting coups indicative of the show's cachet. That includes Bryce Dallas Howard as a woman living in a status-obsessed, "Stepford Wives"-like society, where privileges and access depend on one's "rating."

Mostly, though, the show -- created by Charlie Brooker, who again writes many of the episodes -- exudes a level of creepiness by tapping into slightly tweaked versions of reality that offer both commentary about where we are and warnings about where we might be heading.

The most bracing hour, arguably, involves a teenager who is spied upon via webcam (the message "WE SAW WHAT YOU DID" pops up), then blackmailed by his unseen puppet masters into carrying out a mission with escalating stakes. Another focuses on soldiers assigned with killing off zombie-like creatures (a "roach hunt," as they call it), which turns into an extremely thought-provoking look at the perils of war.

Appropriately, there's also an episode that deals with murders linked both to an ecological threat and social media, starring "Boardwalk Empire's" Kelly Macdonald, and an extremely poignant one about two women (Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mackenzie Davis) who find each other in a vacation town. The weakest entry deals with a traveler who gets lured into a strange experiment, although the payoff nearly redeems even that.

