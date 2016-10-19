'Black Mirror' breaks through with creepy Netflix return

Streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in October
October is about more than pumpkin-flavored lattes. "Black Mirror" Season 3: The technology thriller series got its start in the UK and is a huge international hit. (Netflix). Here is some of what else is streaming:
Amazon is premiering an original series,"Goliath." Billy Bob Thornton stars as a disgraced lawyer who may find redemption via a new case.
"Titanic": Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star in what has become one of the greatest cinematic love stories of all time. (Netflix)
"Smallville" Seasons 1-10: Clark Kent is a teen trying to navigate those years along with being Superman in this popular TV series. (Hulu)
"American Horror Story: Hotel": The fifth season of the FX horror anthology boasted a star-studded cast including Lady Gaga. (Netflix, Amazon Prime)
"Bowling For Columbine": Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore looked into the culture of violence and guns after the massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Pride and Prejudice": Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen bring Jane Austen's characters to life in this 2005 version of the classic film. (Amazon Prime)
"The Devil's Advocate": Keanu Reeves stars as a successful attorney who discovers there are strings attached after accepting a job offer from a character played by Al Pacino. (Amazon Prime)
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 2": Katniss Everdeen must fight her toughest battle during the war of Panem or risk losing everything. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Zombie Nation": A group of of zombified women rise from their graves to seek revenge against a psychotic police officer in this horror flick. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Ferris Bueller's Day Off": Matthew Broderick stars in this iconic '80s comedy about a high schooler who fakes being sick to miss school and ends up having the time of his life. (Netflix)
"The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show" Season 3: The smartest dog in the world and his human Sherman get up to all types of antics as they host their own late-night talk show. (Netflix)
"The Flash" Season 2: DC Comics character Barry Allen / Flash can move at superhuman speeds.
"Breakfast at Tiffany's": Audrey Hepburn stars in her most legendary role as Holly Golightly, a Manhattan socialite who is looking for anything but love. (Netflix)
"Kung Fu Panda 3": Po and friends return to take on some epic threats in the third of this beloved animated film franchise. (Netflix)
"Britain's Bloody Crown": This four-part documentary reveals the true history of the Wars of the Roses with scripted reenactments. (Acorn TV)
"Arrow" Season 4: Spoiled billionaire playboy Oliver Queen returns from the dead as as a hooded vigilante armed with a bow who wants to save his city. (Netflix)
"Air Force One": Harrison Ford stars as the president of the United States who must try to outwit hijackers to save his family. (Hulu)
"Deadpool": There has never been quite a superhero like Ryan Reynolds in this comic book film. (HBO Now)
"Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids": The singer gets the Jonathan Demme treatment in this concert documentary of the final performances of Timberlake "20/20 Experience World Tour." (Netflix)
"Alice": Woody Allen directed then love interest Mia Farrow in this 1990 romantic comedy about a Manhattan housewife who reevaluates her life after a chance meeting. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Amityville Horror": James Brolin and Margot Kidder star as a couple who get more than they bargained for with a home they purchase in Amityville, New York. (Hulu)
"Married to the Mob": Matthew Modine and Michelle Pfeiffer star in this 1988 dark comedy about a gangster's widow and an FBI agent. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Midnight in Paris": Owen Wilson stars as a time-traveling screenwriter in this Woody Allen-directed film. (Hulu)
"Spectre": Bond. James Bond. Daniel Craig returns as the suavest of spies in the 24th film of the franchise. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"The Falcon and the Snowman": Sean Penn and Timothy Hutton star in this spy drama based on a real life case of a US citizen who sold secrets to the Soviet Union. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Lethal Weapon": Danny Glover and Mel Gibson star in what is now one of the most beloved buddy cop films. (Amazon Prime)
"Training Day": Denzel Washington's bad cop was so good it earned him an Academy Award for best actor in 2002. (Amazon Prime)
"Happy Gilmore": Bob Barker and Adam Sandler mix it up in this 1996 comedy. (Amazon Prime)
"Stonewall": This drama is set during the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, a pivotal moment in the history of the gay liberation movement. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
"Joy": Jennifer Lawrence stars as real-ife entrepreneur Joy Mangano, who created her own business empire to take care of her family. (HBO Now)
"Last Love": Two-time Oscar-winner Michael Caine stars with Clémence Poésy about a widowed professor living alone in Paris who meets a free-spirited dance instructor. (Acorn TV)