North Korea missile launch fails, according to US military

(CNN) A failed North Korea missile launch was detected on Thursday morning, according to U.S. Strategic Command.

The missile, which the command said may have been a Musudan intermediate-range projectile, was detected at 6:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, or around 6:30 a.m. Pyongyang time Thursday.

It came just four days after US Strategic Command detected another North Korean missile test in the northwestern city of Kusong.

"We strongly condemn this and North Korea's other recent missile tests, which violate UN Security Council Resolutions explicitly prohibiting North Korea's launches using ballistic missile technology," said U.S. Navy Commander Gary Ross in a statement.

"We call on North Korea to refrain from actions that further raise tensions in the region and focus instead on taking concrete steps toward fulfilling its commitments and international obligations," he added.