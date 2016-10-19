Breaking News

Zebrafish embryo 'selfie' takes top prize in microscopic photo contest

By Reed Alexander, CNN

Updated 2:08 PM ET, Wed October 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;1st Place:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;strong&gt;Dr. Oscar Ruiz&lt;/strong&gt; -- A photo of a four-day-old zebrafish embryo claimed top honors in the annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. Image produced at the University of Texas&#39; Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
Photos: Winner of top photomicrography prize is ...
1st Place: Dr. Oscar Ruiz -- A photo of a four-day-old zebrafish embryo claimed top honors in the annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. Image produced at the University of Texas' Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;2nd Place:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;strong&gt;Douglas L. Moore -- &lt;/strong&gt;This polished slab of Teepee Canyon agate scooped the coveted second spot in this year&#39;s awards. The image was captured by Moore at the&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;University of Wisconsin at the Stevens Point Museum of Natural History in Wisconsin, US. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Winner of top photomicrography prize is ...
2nd Place: Douglas L. Moore -- This polished slab of Teepee Canyon agate scooped the coveted second spot in this year's awards. The image was captured by Moore at the University of Wisconsin at the Stevens Point Museum of Natural History in Wisconsin, US.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;3rd Place:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;strong&gt;Rebecca Nutbrown -- &lt;/strong&gt;A culture of neurons (stained green) derived from human skin cells, and Schwann cells, a second type of brain cell (stained red). Photo taken at the University of Oxford, Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Oxford, United Kingdom. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Winner of top photomicrography prize is ...
3rd Place: Rebecca Nutbrown -- A culture of neurons (stained green) derived from human skin cells, and Schwann cells, a second type of brain cell (stained red). Photo taken at the University of Oxford, Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Oxford, United Kingdom.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;4th Place:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;strong&gt;Jochen Schroeder -- &lt;/strong&gt;Captured in Chiang Mai, Thailand, this photo uses an image stacking technique to bring a butterfly proboscis&#39; into vivid focus.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Winner of top photomicrography prize is ...
4th Place: Jochen Schroeder -- Captured in Chiang Mai, Thailand, this photo uses an image stacking technique to bring a butterfly proboscis' into vivid focus.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;5th Place:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;strong&gt;Dr. Igor Siwanowicz -- &lt;/strong&gt;No stranger to the Nikon Small World contest, Igor Siwanowicz -- who took third place in 2015 -- has been recognized again this year for a photo of a front foot (tarsus) of a male diving beetle. The photo was taken at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Janelia Research Campus in Ashburn, Virginia, US.
Photos: Winner of top photomicrography prize is ...
5th Place: Dr. Igor Siwanowicz -- No stranger to the Nikon Small World contest, Igor Siwanowicz -- who took third place in 2015 -- has been recognized again this year for a photo of a front foot (tarsus) of a male diving beetle. The photo was taken at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Janelia Research Campus in Ashburn, Virginia, US.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;6th Place:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;strong&gt;Marek Mis -- &lt;/strong&gt;Another regular prize winner in the Nixon Small World contest, Marek Mis nabbed the sixth spot for this photo of air bubbles formed from melted ascorbic acid crystals. It was captured using a polarized light technique in the town of Suwalki in Poland. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Winner of top photomicrography prize is ...
6th Place: Marek Mis -- Another regular prize winner in the Nixon Small World contest, Marek Mis nabbed the sixth spot for this photo of air bubbles formed from melted ascorbic acid crystals. It was captured using a polarized light technique in the town of Suwalki in Poland.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;7th Place:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;strong&gt;Dr. David Maitland --&lt;/strong&gt; Improving upon last year&#39;s showing -- when he was awarded 17th place -- David Maitland, a nature photographer, took this image of leaves of selaginella (lesser club moss) in Feltwell, United Kingdom.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Winner of top photomicrography prize is ...
7th Place: Dr. David Maitland -- Improving upon last year's showing -- when he was awarded 17th place -- David Maitland, a nature photographer, took this image of leaves of selaginella (lesser club moss) in Feltwell, United Kingdom.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;8th Place:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;strong&gt;Samuel Silberman &lt;/strong&gt;-- A photo of wildflower stamens captured in Monoson Yahud, Israel. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Winner of top photomicrography prize is ...
8th Place: Samuel Silberman -- A photo of wildflower stamens captured in Monoson Yahud, Israel.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;9th Place:&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;strong&gt;Vin Kitayama and Sanae Kitayama &lt;/strong&gt;-- This electric image is actually a microscopic snap of espresso coffee crystals taken at the Vinsanchi Art Museum in Azumino, Japan.
Photos: Winner of top photomicrography prize is ...
9th Place: Vin Kitayama and Sanae Kitayama -- This electric image is actually a microscopic snap of espresso coffee crystals taken at the Vinsanchi Art Museum in Azumino, Japan.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
&lt;strong&gt;10th Place: Rogelio Moreno Gill &lt;/strong&gt;-- A photo of frontonia (showing ingested food, cilia, mouth and trichocysts) taken in Panama. Gill used differential interference contrast to capture the 200x image.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Winner of top photomicrography prize is ...
10th Place: Rogelio Moreno Gill -- A photo of frontonia (showing ingested food, cilia, mouth and trichocysts) taken in Panama. Gill used differential interference contrast to capture the 200x image.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 nikon small world 201602 nikon small world 201603 nikon small world 201604 nikon small world 201605 nikon small world 201606 nikon small world 201607 nikon small world 201608 nikon small world 201609 nikon small world 201610 nikon small world 2016

Story highlights

  • Nikon's Small World Competition awards extraordinary microscopic images
  • The contest is now in its 42nd year

(CNN)The tiny face of a four-day old zebrafish embryo, scales of a butterfly's wing and magnified coffee crystals -- just some of the miniature worlds revealed by the 2016 finalists in Nikon's annual microscopic images competition.

Over 2,000 photos from around the world were entered as part of the 2016 Nikon Small World Competition, which celebrates the art of microscopic images.
    Many of its winning images boast the dual purpose of not just being breathtaking to behold, but also making some sort of scientific or medical contribution.
    2015 Winner: &#39;We&#39;ve got to look after this planet&#39;
    Nikon Small World photo competition 2015
    Photos were submitted from 70 different countries for the competition and feature insects, human cells, fish and even human cells.
    Each picture is an example of photomicrography -- microscopic photographs that, in this case, celebrate never-before-seen images of scientific research and the natural world.
    Read More

    "Each image evokes a powerful reaction"

    A microscopic "selfie" of a zebrafish embryo was announced as the overall winner on Wednesday, taken by United States researcher Dr Oscar Ruiz.
    2014 winner: Tiny gaping mouth
    Tiny mouth wins top Nikon Small World photo honors
    Dr. Ruiz, who studies genetic mutations that cause abnormalities in the human face at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, is hoping that his research involving zebrafish -- which inspired his winning photograph -- can lead to possible preventive and corrective measures for people with facial deformities such as cleft lip or cleft palate.
    The zebrafish embryo, its mouth ajar and its nascent eyes staring into the camera lens, beat out 20 other finalists who were also revealed on Wednesday.
    Runners-up included Douglas Moore's luminous photo depicting a polished piece of Teepee Canyon Agate stone, which came in second, and Rebecca Nutbrown's third place photo capturing neurons derived from human skin cells.
    This is the 40th year that camera maker Nikon has held its Small World competition, which seeks the best magnified images melding science and art. Last year, freelance photographer Wim van Egmond&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;won first place for this magnified image of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nikonsmallworld.com/galleries/entry/2013-photomicrography-competition/1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;marine plankton&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;For 20 years, I&#39;ve been looking through a microscope, and every time I see things I haven&#39;t seen before,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/30/world/nikon-small-world-photo-contest/&quot;&gt;van Egmond told CNN.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2013: Wim van EgmondThis is the 40th year that camera maker Nikon has held its Small World competition, which seeks the best magnified images melding science and art. Last year, freelance photographer Wim van Egmond won first place for this magnified image of marine plankton. "For 20 years, I've been looking through a microscope, and every time I see things I haven't seen before," van Egmond told CNN.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 39
    This winning image of a zebrafish embryo was injected with vibrant colors based on depth to convey spatial information, as well as to make it visually appealing. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nikonsmallworld.com/galleries/entry/2012-photomicrography-competition/1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dr. Jennifer L. Peters, one of the image&#39;s co-creators, said&lt;/a&gt; the photo &quot;not only captures the beauty of nature, but is topical and biomedically relevant.&quot;
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2012: Dr. Jennifer L. Peters & Dr. Michael R. Taylor, St. Jude Children's Research HospitalThis winning image of a zebrafish embryo was injected with vibrant colors based on depth to convey spatial information, as well as to make it visually appealing. Dr. Jennifer L. Peters, one of the image's co-creators, said the photo "not only captures the beauty of nature, but is topical and biomedically relevant."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 39
    &quot;My art causes a dissonance for its viewer -- a conflict between the culturally imprinted perception of an insect as something repulsive and ugly with a newly acquired admiration of the beauty of its form,&quot; said Dr. Igor Siwanowicz, referring to his winning image of a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nikoninstruments.com/About-Nikon/News-Room/US-News/Tiny-Insect-Portrait-Captures-First-Place-in-2011-Nikon-Small-World-Competition&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;common green lacewing.&lt;/a&gt; In real life, the bug&#39;s head was just 1.3 millimeters long, requiring great skill to dye and fix it in place for the shot.
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2011: Dr. Igor Siwanowicz, Max Planck Institute of Neurobiology"My art causes a dissonance for its viewer -- a conflict between the culturally imprinted perception of an insect as something repulsive and ugly with a newly acquired admiration of the beauty of its form," said Dr. Igor Siwanowicz, referring to his winning image of a common green lacewing. In real life, the bug's head was just 1.3 millimeters long, requiring great skill to dye and fix it in place for the shot.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 39
    This image of a mosquito heart was magnified at 100x. &quot;Mosquitoes remain one of the greatest scourges of mankind,&quot; photographer&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nikonsmallworld.com/galleries/entry/2010-photomicrography-competition/1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Jonas King said&lt;/a&gt; in 2010. &quot;Malaria infects hundreds of millions of people annually and is believed to have a major impact on the economies of endemic regions.&quot;
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2010: Jonas King, Vanderbilt University This image of a mosquito heart was magnified at 100x. "Mosquitoes remain one of the greatest scourges of mankind," photographer Jonas King said in 2010. "Malaria infects hundreds of millions of people annually and is believed to have a major impact on the economies of endemic regions."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 39
    More than 2,000 entries were submitted for the prize in 2009. That year, the winning entry showed a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nikonsmallworld.com/news/article/flowering-plant-anther-captures-top-honors-in-2009-nikon-small-world-compet&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;thale cress anther,&lt;/a&gt; the male sex organ of a small flowering plant. &quot;As part of my work as a research scientist, I have been taking photographs through the microscope for almost 30 years to observe the processes in living cells,&quot; researcher and photographer Heiti Paves said.
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2009: Dr. Heiti Paves, Tallinn University of TechnologyMore than 2,000 entries were submitted for the prize in 2009. That year, the winning entry showed a thale cress anther, the male sex organ of a small flowering plant. "As part of my work as a research scientist, I have been taking photographs through the microscope for almost 30 years to observe the processes in living cells," researcher and photographer Heiti Paves said.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 39
    This exquisite image shows Pleurosigma, or marine diatoms, that were magnified 200 times. It was taken using darkfield and polarized light.
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2008: Michael J. Stringer This exquisite image shows Pleurosigma, or marine diatoms, that were magnified 200 times. It was taken using darkfield and polarized light.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 39
    In 2007, first place went to this image of a double transgenic mouse embryo at 18.5 days. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nikoninstruments.com/es_AMS/About-Nikon/News-Room/US-News/Nikon-Small-World-Entry-Deadline-Is-April-30th&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gloria Kwon,&lt;/a&gt; a researcher at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Institute, used widefield microscopy and red and green fluorescence.
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2007: Gloria Kwon, Memorial Sloan Kettering InstituteIn 2007, first place went to this image of a double transgenic mouse embryo at 18.5 days. Gloria Kwon, a researcher at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Institute, used widefield microscopy and red and green fluorescence.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 39
    This detailed image is the cell nuclei of a mouse colon magnified 740 times. It was taken by Paul Appleton, a regular entrant to the competition who has contributed a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nikonsmallworld.com/people/bio/paul-appleton&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;number of &quot;Images of Distinction.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2006: Dr. Paul Appleton, University of Dundee, Division of Cell and Developmental BiologyThis detailed image is the cell nuclei of a mouse colon magnified 740 times. It was taken by Paul Appleton, a regular entrant to the competition who has contributed a number of "Images of Distinction."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 39
    An up-close image of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nikoninstruments.com/es_AMS/About-Nikon/News-Room/US-News/Common-Housefly-Soars-to-First-Place-at-Nikon-s-Small-World&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;common housefly&lt;/a&gt; took top honors in 2005. The same year, Nikon added a new award category of &quot;Images of Distinction&quot; to recognize some of the more notable entrants.
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2005: Charles KrebsAn up-close image of the common housefly took top honors in 2005. The same year, Nikon added a new award category of "Images of Distinction" to recognize some of the more notable entrants.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 39
    The 2004 winner was a failed experiment, according to Seth A. Coe-Sullivan, who at the time was a graduate assistant at the Research Laboratory of Electronics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The image is of quantum dot nanocrystals deposited on a silicon substrate and magnified 200 times using light reflectance. &quot;The only reason I kept it was to document the failure. I wish I could say I spent hours getting it right, but that wasn&#39;t the case,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.advancedimagingpro.com/print/Advanced-Imaging-Magazine/Big-Winner-In-Small-World-Competition---Mit-Research-Assistant-Tops-The-Field/1$299&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Coe-Sullivan told Advanced Imaging Pro.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2004: Seth A. Coe-Sullivan, Massachusetts Institute of TechnologyThe 2004 winner was a failed experiment, according to Seth A. Coe-Sullivan, who at the time was a graduate assistant at the Research Laboratory of Electronics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The image is of quantum dot nanocrystals deposited on a silicon substrate and magnified 200 times using light reflectance. "The only reason I kept it was to document the failure. I wish I could say I spent hours getting it right, but that wasn't the case," Coe-Sullivan told Advanced Imaging Pro.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 39
    Serial place-getter Torsten Wittmann won with this shot in 2003 of magnified mouse cells.
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2003: Dr. Torsten Wittmann, The Scripps Research InstituteSerial place-getter Torsten Wittmann won with this shot in 2003 of magnified mouse cells.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 39
    Thomas Deerinck won first prize with his&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nikonsmallworld.com/people/bio/thomas-deerinck&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; first entry, a portion of a rat&#39;s brain,&lt;/a&gt; in 2002. He&#39;s now one of the competition&#39;s most prolific winners, and in 2008 joined the judging panel. &quot;Aesthetics is obviously a big part of the judging, but almost as important is the technical merit of the image and how difficult or rare it was to capture,&quot; Deerinck told CNN. Capturing microscopic images requires patience, steady hands and a &quot;lot of preparation and persistence,&quot; he said. &quot;One of the jobs of a scientist is to convey and communicate information in a concise and accurate manner, and it helps on occasion if it also happens to be beautiful science.&quot;
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2002: Thomas J. Deerinck, University of California, San DiegoThomas Deerinck won first prize with his first entry, a portion of a rat's brain, in 2002. He's now one of the competition's most prolific winners, and in 2008 joined the judging panel. "Aesthetics is obviously a big part of the judging, but almost as important is the technical merit of the image and how difficult or rare it was to capture," Deerinck told CNN. Capturing microscopic images requires patience, steady hands and a "lot of preparation and persistence," he said. "One of the jobs of a scientist is to convey and communicate information in a concise and accurate manner, and it helps on occasion if it also happens to be beautiful science."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 39
    Fresh-water rotifer feeding among debris
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2001: Harold TaylorFresh-water rotifer feeding among debris
    Hide Caption
    13 of 39
    Avicennia marina (mangrove) leaf
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    2000: Daphne Zbaeren-Colbourn Avicennia marina (mangrove) leaf
    Hide Caption
    14 of 39
    Newt lung cell in mitosis (five different structures)
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1999: Alexey Khodjakov, Wadsworth CenterNewt lung cell in mitosis (five different structures)
    Hide Caption
    15 of 39
    Endothelial cells
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1998: Jakob Zbaeren, Insel Hospital Endothelial cells
    Hide Caption
    16 of 39
    Mouse fibroblasts
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1997: Barbara Danowski, Union CollegeMouse fibroblasts
    Hide Caption
    17 of 39
    Doxorubin in methanol and dimethylbenzenesulfonic acid
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1996: Lars BechDoxorubin in methanol and dimethylbenzenesulfonic acid
    Hide Caption
    18 of 39
    Larva of Pleuronectidae
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1995: Christian Gautier, JACANA Press Agency Larva of Pleuronectidae
    Hide Caption
    19 of 39
    Cross section of very young beech
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1994: Jean Rüegger-DeschenauxCross section of very young beech
    Hide Caption
    20 of 39
    Fossil fusulinids in limestone
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1993: Ron Sturm, Construction Technology Laboratories, Inc.Fossil fusulinids in limestone
    Hide Caption
    21 of 39
    10-year old preparation of barbital, fenacetine, valium and acetic acid
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1992: Lars Bech 10-year old preparation of barbital, fenacetine, valium and acetic acid
    Hide Caption
    22 of 39
    Polyurethane elastic fiber bundle
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1991: Marc van Hove, CentexbelPolyurethane elastic fiber bundle
    Hide Caption
    23 of 39
    Crystals evaporated from a solution of magnesium sulfate and tartaric acid
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1990: Richard H. Lee, Argonne National LaboratoryCrystals evaporated from a solution of magnesium sulfate and tartaric acid
    Hide Caption
    24 of 39
    Multiple exposure of a knitting-machine needle
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1989: Marc van Hove, CentexbelMultiple exposure of a knitting-machine needle
    Hide Caption
    25 of 39
    Gold residue and gold-coated bubbles in a glassy matrix
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1988: David A. SmithGold residue and gold-coated bubbles in a glassy matrix
    Hide Caption
    26 of 39
    Crystals of influenza virus neuraminidase isolated from terns
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1987: Julie Macklin & Dr. Graeme Laver, Australian National UniversityCrystals of influenza virus neuraminidase isolated from terns
    Hide Caption
    27 of 39
    Live water mount of Hydra viridissima capturing Daphnia pulex (water flea)
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1986: Dr. Stephen Lowry, University of Ulster, Department of BiologyLive water mount of Hydra viridissima capturing Daphnia pulex (water flea)
    Hide Caption
    28 of 39
    Formalin-fixed whole mount of a spiral nematode (multiple exposure)
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1985: Dr. Jonathan Eisenback, North Carolina State University, Department of Plant PathologyFormalin-fixed whole mount of a spiral nematode (multiple exposure)
    Hide Caption
    29 of 39
    Inclusions of goethite and hematite in Brazilian agate
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1984: John I. Koivula, Gemological Institute of AmericaInclusions of goethite and hematite in Brazilian agate
    Hide Caption
    30 of 39
    Suctorian attached to a stalk of red algae, encircled by a ring of diatoms
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1983: Elieen Roux, Bob Hope International Heart Research InstituteSuctorian attached to a stalk of red algae, encircled by a ring of diatoms
    Hide Caption
    31 of 39
    Silverberry scaly hair whole mount
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1982: Dr. Jonathan Eisenback, North Carolina State University, Department of Plant PathologySilverberry scaly hair whole mount
    Hide Caption
    32 of 39
    Collapsed bubbles from an annealed experimental electronic sealing glass
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1981: David Gnizak, Ferro Corporation Research CenterCollapsed bubbles from an annealed experimental electronic sealing glass
    Hide Caption
    33 of 39
    Larvacean within its feeding structure, dyed with red organic carmine that the larvacean syphoned in while filter feeding
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1980: James M. King, UC Santa Barbara, Marine Science InstituteLarvacean within its feeding structure, dyed with red organic carmine that the larvacean syphoned in while filter feeding
    Hide Caption
    34 of 39
    Stalked protozoan attached to a filamentous green algae with bacteria on its surface
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1979: Paul W. Johnson, University of Rhode IslandStalked protozoan attached to a filamentous green algae with bacteria on its surface
    Hide Caption
    35 of 39
    Gold, vaporized in a tungsten boat, in a vacuum evaporator
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1978: David GnizakGold, vaporized in a tungsten boat, in a vacuum evaporator
    Hide Caption
    36 of 39
    Crystals of rutile (titanium dioxide) and tridymite (a polymorph of quartz) in a cobalt-rich glass
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1977: James W. SmithCrystals of rutile (titanium dioxide) and tridymite (a polymorph of quartz) in a cobalt-rich glass
    Hide Caption
    37 of 39
    Encysted parasitic roundworm (trichinella spirals)
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1976: Eric V. GraveEncysted parasitic roundworm (trichinella spirals)
    Hide Caption
    38 of 39
    Oxalic acid crystals during precipitation
    Photos: Nikon Small World: 40 years of winners
    1975: James DvorakOxalic acid crystals during precipitation
    Hide Caption
    39 of 39
    2013_012012_012011_012010_012009_012008_012007_012006_012005_012004_012003_012002_012001_012000_011999_011998_011997_011996_011995_011994_011993_011992_011991_011990_011989_011988_011987_011986_011985_011984_011983_011982_011981_011980_011979_011978_011977_011976_011975_01
    "Every year we're looking for that image that makes people lean forward in their seats, sparks their curiosity, and leads them to ask new questions," said Nikon Instruments' Eric Flem.
    "Whether an image provides a rare glimpse into cutting-edge medical research as we saw from our first place winner, or reveals a fun 'too-close-for-comfort' look into the eyes of a spider...each image evokes a powerful reaction from our judges."