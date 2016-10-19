Zebrafish embryo 'selfie' takes top prize in microscopic photo contest

Story highlights Nikon's Small World Competition awards extraordinary microscopic images

The contest is now in its 42nd year

(CNN) The tiny face of a four-day old zebrafish embryo, scales of a butterfly's wing and magnified coffee crystals -- just some of the miniature worlds revealed by the 2016 finalists in Nikon's annual microscopic images competition.

Over 2,000 photos from around the world were entered as part of the 2016 Nikon Small World Competition, which celebrates the art of microscopic images.

Many of its winning images boast the dual purpose of not just being breathtaking to behold, but also making some sort of scientific or medical contribution.

Photos were submitted from 70 different countries for the competition and feature insects, human cells, fish and even human cells.

Each picture is an example of photomicrography -- microscopic photographs that, in this case, celebrate never-before-seen images of scientific research and the natural world.

Read More