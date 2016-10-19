Former Brazilian legislator arrested in corruption probe

Story highlights Federal probe centers on illegal payments from the state petroleum company Petrobras, officials said

Eduardo Cunha had led the impeachment of Brazil's former president, Dilma Rousseff

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) An ousted Brazilian legislator who led the impeachment of the country's president was arrested Wednesday in a long-running federal corruption probe, authorities said.

Eduardo Cunha, former speaker of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, was apprehended in Brasilia. Federal police escorted Cunha to a police aircraft which flew him to the city of Curitiba, the base of the corruption investigation, called "Operation Car Wash," federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Cunha's arrest was ordered because he was deemed a flight risk given his dual Brazilian and Italian citizenship and extensive "hidden resources" abroad, federal prosecutors said. Authorities also froze Cunha's access to his personal assets, which equate to about $70 million, officials said.

Cunha also represented a threat to public order and to the "Car Wash" probe, officials added.

The federal probe centers on illegal payments from the state petroleum company Petrobras, officials said.

