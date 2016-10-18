Egads, what heavenly wonder is that? It's a moonbow!

Story highlights
- Moonbow is the same thing as a rainbow but occurs at night
- They can be tough to see since moonlight is much weaker than sunlight
(CNN)Patting yourself on the back for getting a killer photo of the supermoon? Well, Ben Gwynne can top that.
Like many of us, Gwynne was out last weekend to capture the moon in all its glory when he happened upon this amazing visual.
It's called a moonbow.
As the name suggests, a moonbow is the same thing as a rainbow. Like a rainbow, it's formed when light is refracted from water droplets suspended in the atmosphere.
The difference, of course, is that the moon doesn't produce its own light. So it's light from the sun reflecting off the moon's surface, and refracting off water droplets in the air.
Sunday night, it was foggy in North Yorkshire, England, where Gwynne captured this photo. Fog = more moisture = greater chance of a moonbow.
Moonbows are much fainter than rainbows, since moonlight much weaker than sunlight. The colors can be tough to see with the naked eye, but they come alive in long-exposure photos.
Want to take a crack at capturing your own moonbow? You can, when the next supermoon rises.
That's just a few weeks from now -- November 14. It's projected to be the biggest we've seen in the 21st century.
Share your moon pictures on social media by tagging them with #CNNSpace for your chance to be featured.