Egads, what heavenly wonder is that? It's a moonbow!

Story highlights Moonbow is the same thing as a rainbow but occurs at night

They can be tough to see since moonlight is much weaker than sunlight

(CNN) Patting yourself on the back for getting a killer photo of the supermoon? Well, Ben Gwynne can top that.

Like many of us, Gwynne was out last weekend to capture the moon in all its glory when he happened upon this amazing visual.

It's called a moonbow.

As the name suggests, a moonbow is the same thing as a rainbow. Like a rainbow, it's formed when light is refracted from water droplets suspended in the atmosphere.

The difference, of course, is that the moon doesn't produce its own light. So it's light from the sun reflecting off the moon's surface, and refracting off water droplets in the air.

