American father and son sentenced to 10 years in Iranian prison

Story highlights Baqer and Siamak Namazi were ordered to pay a $4.8 million fine

Iranian news agency reports father and son were paid by United States for "anti-Iran activities"

(CNN) Iranian-Americans Baquer Namazi and his son Siamak have been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $4.8 million, according to Iran's official news channel IRINN.

Iran officials say five people were convicted and sentenced for "cooperating with Iran's enemies," a government euphemism that usually implies cooperating with the United States.

Siamak Namazi was arrested nearly a year ago and became the first US citizen reported to have been detained in the country since the announcement of the Iranian nuclear program deal.

The agreement was hailed by US President Barack Obama as a way to impede Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The sentence comes after four US prisoners were released by Iran earlier this year as part of a US-Iran prisoner swap that granted clemency to seven Iranians indicted or imprisoned in the United States.

