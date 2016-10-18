Shawn Grate's ex describes life with a suspected serial killer

Story highlights Shawn Grate is accused of killing several women in north-central Ohio

His former girlfriend shares her story on "Primetime Justice" with Ashleigh Banfield

(CNN) For Christina Hildreth, the ex-girlfriend of accused killer Shawn Grate, hearing the harrowing tales of what Grate allegedly did to the women he's accused of killing were not surprising. She claims to have spent five years in the grip of an abusive relationship with Grate, and managed to escape.

Speaking on the Monday night premiere of HLN's "Primetime Justice" with Ashleigh Banfield, Hildreth outlined in detail a relationship with Grate that she claims was rife with violence, abuse and horror. When Banfield asked her about whether she was surprised to hear of the admission he made in letters to Cleveland's WEWS news network about the killings of five women, two simple words expressed her feelings.

"Not really," she said.

Grate, the man who confessed to the deaths in letters he wrote to WEWS, is sitting in a Cleveland jail cell awaiting trial on kidnapping charges and two counts of murder.

Hildreth described in vivid detail the experiences she had living with Grate, trying to avoid his violent and abusive rages. In one instance, Hildreth claims Grate threatened her even with police at the front door. When a violent altercation drew the attention of neighbors, the police arrived, and while she stood at the door to greet them, Grate stood behind the door out of view.

Read More