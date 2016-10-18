Story highlights "Pepe is love," creator of beloved Internet meme says

(CNN) Before he was co-opted by hate groups, dressed in Nazi regalia and turned into a hate symbol, Pepe was the Internet's chillest frog, the embodiment of "feels good, man."

Now, his creator is is teaming up with the the Anti-Defamation League to restore his legacy.

Pepe artist Matt Furie is working on a series of positive Pepe memes that the ADL will promote on its social media channels in a campaign to #SavePepe.

The news comes weeks after the ADL designated hateful versions of Pepe a "calling card of racists," earning him a spot in the ADL's online database of hate symbols.

"It's completely insane that Pepe has been labeled a symbol of hate, and that racists and anti-Semites are using a once peaceful frog-dude from my comic book as an icon of hate. It's a nightmare, and the only thing I can do is see this as an opportunity to speak out against hate," Furie recently said in a Time column

