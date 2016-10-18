Suspects on loose in San Francisco school shooting

Story highlights Female victim is in critical condition, two males hospitalized, one other male injured

Four suspects sought after shooting outside June Jordan School for Equity

(CNN) The shots rang out, one after the other, outside San Francisco's June Jordan School for Equity on Tuesday afternoon. At first, students shrugged off as a prank; that was, at least, until school officials triggered an immediate lockdown.

In the end, four students were shot in the parking lot of the small public high school, San Francisco Police Officer Carlos Manfredi told CNN.

Bullet marks left after shooting @ June Jordan HS #SF pic.twitter.com/NKTQUA7qht — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) October 19, 2016

According to CNN affiliate KRON , investigators are now searching for multiple suspects who may have targeted a female student who is now in critical condition.

'Isolated incident'

The San Francisco Unified School District said the shooting was "an isolated incident outside of the school building where one student was being targeted by outsiders."

Read More