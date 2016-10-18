Four San Francisco high school students shot

Story highlights
(CNN)Four students, three male and one female, were shot Tuesday in the parking lot of a San Francisco high school, according to police. One student is in critical condition.
The four victims have been confirmed as students by the San Francisco Unified School District, according to CNN affiliate KGO.
The school district said that "this was an isolated incident outside of the school building where one student was being targeted by outsiders."
The victims were shot at the high school parking lot and ran to the school for safety, Officer Carlos Manfredi told CNN.
June Jordan School for Equity was on lockdown for about an hour until it was deemed safe by police.
The 15-year-old female victim is in critical condition and was taken to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment, KGO reported.
Police said two of the male victims were hospitalized. The third walked into the San Francisco Police Department with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, four suspects are still at large.