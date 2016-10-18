Four San Francisco high school students shot

Story highlights Female victim is in critical condition, two males hospitalized, one other male injured

Four suspects sought after shooting outside June Jordan School for Equity

(CNN) Four students, three male and one female, were shot Tuesday in the parking lot of a San Francisco high school, according to police. One student is in critical condition.

The four victims have been confirmed as students by the San Francisco Unified School District, according to CNN affiliate KGO.

The school district said that "this was an isolated incident outside of the school building where one student was being targeted by outsiders."

A 4th victim walked into #SanFranciscoGeneral Hospital with non-life threatening injuries related to this incident. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) October 19, 2016

The victims were shot at the high school parking lot and ran to the school for safety, Officer Carlos Manfredi told CNN.

June Jordan School for Equity was on lockdown for about an hour until it was deemed safe by police.

