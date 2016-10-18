Buzz in Minnesota town: Who's the cold-case suspect?

Story highlights Charges have filed in '91 death of a Pennsylvania woman

The suspect is from Magnolia, Minnesota

(CNN) Mary Smook said she heard the news at work: A killer might be in her small town of Magnolia, Minnesota, a place whose population could pack a jetliner.

Pennsylvania authorities on Tuesday announced they had filed charges in the death of an elderly woman whose body was found in her Indiana County, Pennsylvania home 25 years ago.

The suspect in custody is a 61-year-old Magnolia man, the Rock County, Minnesota Sheriff's Office said.

But his name and details of the cold case are expected to be revealed on Friday at a press conference in Indiana County, Pennsylvania.

"We have no idea who it could be," Smook, a councilwoman in the town of more than 200 people, told CNN late Tuesday. "I've lived here for 40 years and I don't know anybody who could be a killer."

