(CNN) A gunman opened fire on police officers who were leaving a house, and one of the officers shot back and killed him early Tuesday in the southwestern Michigan city of Benton Harbor, police said.

Benton Harbor police officers had arrived at the house after 2:15 a.m. ET to check a report that someone was holding a person at gunpoint at the home, the city's public safety department said.

When the house's occupants let the officers in, the officers found no signs of trouble and the residents told them that no one there had called police. As the officers were leaving, someone outside fired a gun at the officers, police said.

"As officers ran for cover, one officer returned fire and subsequently hit the shooter," the public safety department said in a news release.

The wounded gunman was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

