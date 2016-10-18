Story highlights Police say the men had dived at the site before

The deaths over the weekend make 10 at the Eagle's Nest since 1981, an expert says

(CNN) The signs tell divers the area is dangerous. Even experienced ones have died there.

Ten people, including two who were found Monday, have had fatal incidents inside the Eagle's Nest cave dive area in Western Florida since 1981.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Patrick Peacock and Chris Rittenmeyer went diving on Sunday afternoon with a third man, who reported the duo missing.

Search and rescue divers found their bodies the next day in a "very dangerous and complex area of the cave system," the sheriff's office said.

Peacock and Rittenmeyer had come from Fort Lauderdale for a three-day dive at Eagle's Nest, a famous dive spot near Weeki Wachee, located in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, about 60 miles north of Tampa.

