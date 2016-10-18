In this ugly election year, leave it to Canada to remind us how great we are

Story highlights
- The campaign is the brainchild of a creative agency
- The video has inspired people a hashtag
(CNN)It's no secret this election's doing a number on us. All the negativity has us seriously stressed (just ask the American Psychological Association).
So, in an effort to cheer us up, Canada did the most Canadian thing: It made us a video telling us how great we are.
Dreamed up by Garden North America, a creative agency in Toronto, the campaign is called "Let's Tell America It's Great."
And it's just that: Canadians who are sweeter than maple syrup telling us how we're more awesome than apple pie.
"As their closest friends and neighbours, we thought it was important for us to do something to cut through the negativity and help remind them that no matter how bad things might seem, there are a lot of reasons to believe that America is still pretty great," the Garden wrote in a blog post.
In the video, Canadians sing our praises. They compliment our music, food, diversity, even our national parks.
The upbeat, incredibly optimistic video sparked a Twitter frenzy of people around the world who wanted to #TellAmericaItsGreat.
One Twitter user reminded us that America knows how to have a good time. No one does road trips, fireworks, parades, or tailgating like the USA, the tweet said.
Americans appreciated the love from their northern neighbors, starting a #TellCanadaThanks trend on Twitter.
"Canada is that best friend who comes over on the worst day of your life to remind you why life's still worth living," wrote April Del Rario.
Thank you Canada, we needed that.
Just like 43 years ago, we needed what Canadian journalist Gordon Sinclair had to say about "The Americans."