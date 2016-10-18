In this ugly election year, leave it to Canada to remind us how great we are

Story highlights The campaign is the brainchild of a creative agency

The video has inspired people a hashtag

(CNN) It's no secret this election's doing a number on us. All the negativity has us seriously stressed (just ask the American Psychological Association).

So, in an effort to cheer us up, Canada did the most Canadian thing: It made us a video telling us how great we are.

And it's just that: Canadians who are sweeter than maple syrup telling us how we're more awesome than apple pie.

"As their closest friends and neighbours, we thought it was important for us to do something to cut through the negativity and help remind them that no matter how bad things might seem, there are a lot of reasons to believe that America is still pretty great," the Garden wrote in a blog post

