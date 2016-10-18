Two more supermoons rising in 2016

Story highlights Supermoon on November 14 will be closest full moon we've seen so far in 21st century

December 14 supermoon will knock out a meteor shower

(CNN) Supermoons are, well, super. When conditions are right, they dominate the night sky and give us all an opportunity to pretend like we're world-class photographers.

There was a supermoon just this past weekend. But if you missed that one, don't worry. You'll have two more opportunities to see supermoons before year's end, including the closest full moon we've seen so far this century.

But before we get into all of that, let's review: just what is a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the moon becomes full on the same days as its perigee, which is the point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth. They generally appear to be 14% bigger and 30% brighter than other full moons.

Full moons occur near perigee approximately every 13 months, so supermoons like this are not that uncommon, according to NASA.

