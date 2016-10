Photos: China opens former nuclear plant to tourism China 816 – Now open to tourists, the China 816 Nuclear Military Plant is a decommissioned Cold War-era plutonium and weapons processing facility buried in the Chongqing mountains. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Nuclear backdrop – Visitors first enter a concrete cavern the size of a football field. Walls display images of atomic weapons, plutonium processing and a fiery orange atomic mushroom cloud.

Radioactive hues – Avant-garde green lighting in several areas highlights where radioactive processing occurred. Anything that might have been radioactive is encased in protective glass.

Reactor meters – Visitors to China 816 Nuclear Military Plant pass through rooms filled with reactor meters and Cold War-era history displays.

Off limits – Not all of the 104,000 square meter facility, filled with 18 caves and 130 tunnel roads, is open to tourists.

Where's the DJ? – Visitors could be forgiven for thinking they've stepped into a massive nightclub.

Out of commission since 1984 – Construction on the plant commenced in 1967.

According to government figures, more than 60,000 soldiers worked on it for 17 years before it was shut down in 1984.

Well worth the trip – The 816 tour mixes fascinating scientific facts with dramatic history to provide an exhilarating experience.

816 exit – Final halls in the plant resemble gigantic mine tunnels with 200-foot ceilings cut out of rock and lit with white lights.