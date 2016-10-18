Can we please stop falling for this Facebook privacy hoax?

Story highlights You don't need to post a legal gobbledygook to your status

You do need to tell your friends to stop

(CNN) We've been debunking this hoax for SEVEN YEARS now, and here we are doing it again.

No, Facebook hasn't changed its privacy settings.

No, what you post doesn't belong to Facebook now.

A note is doing the Facebook rounds, claiming -- yet again -- that you need to post a legal gobbledygook to your status or you'll lose copyright control of your pictures and other content you share with your family and friends.

Here's part of what you're supposed to post:

