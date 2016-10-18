CNN Student News - October 19, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
October 19, 2016
Have researchers discovered secret rooms in the Great Pyramid of Giza? This question kicks off today's show, followed by a mystery of dying frogs in Peru. We're also previewing tonight's U.S. presidential debate, and we're examining the upcoming election in terms of the House and Senate. And our series on U.S. heroin abuse centers on a doctor who's helping her community fight back.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!