CNN Student News - October 19, 2016

Updated 6:03 PM ET, Tue October 18, 2016

October 19, 2016

Have researchers discovered secret rooms in the Great Pyramid of Giza? This question kicks off today's show, followed by a mystery of dying frogs in Peru. We're also previewing tonight's U.S. presidential debate, and we're examining the upcoming election in terms of the House and Senate. And our series on U.S. heroin abuse centers on a doctor who's helping her community fight back.
