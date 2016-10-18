GOP congressman: No, the election isn't rigged

Story highlights "I'm worried anytime anyone de-legitimizes the election process," he said

"Well he frankly doesn't know Paul," he said about Ryan

Washington (CNN) Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole, who is supporting Donald Trump for president, said Tuesday he doesn't agree with the Republican nominee that the election is "rigged."

After noting he agrees with Trump that "the media" has been unfair and that "the elites" have mobilized against him, Cole said: "If you're talking about the actual election process, no, I don't agree ... It doesn't occur on a scale vast enough to change the outcome of a presidential election."

Cole told CNN's Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront" that Trump was successful during the primaries, a sign results from the general election won't be manipulated.

"I'm worried anytime anyone de-legitimizes the election process," he said. "Obviously, Mr. Trump was very successful in the Republican primaries. Nobody tried to manipulate the results there. I think the same thing is true in the general election."

Read More