Trump wished Condi Rice was a 'bitch' in 2006

Story highlights "I wish she was a bitch. I don't care if she's a lovely woman," Trump said in 2006.

The archived video only shows a small part of Trump's speech.

(CNN) Donald Trump said in a 2006 speech he wished former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was a "bitch," according to archived video reviewed by CNN's KFile.

The New York Daily News had reported in 2006 that Trump had told an audience at a Learning Annex convention speech, "Condoleezza Rice, she's a lovely woman, but I think she's a bitch. She goes around to other countries and other nations, negotiates with their leaders, comes back and nothing ever happens."

Deadspin first resurfaced the New York Daily News story on Tuesday. When asked if she had any response to the New York Daily News report of Trump's remarks, Rice simply wrote back, "Exactly. Can't wait until November 9!"

Video from CNN's archives located after initial publication of this story shows Trump saying the following: "I wish she was a bitch. I don't care if she's a lovely woman. I want somebody that can go and make deals. She goes to countries, nothing ever happens. Except sound bytes." The archived video only shows a small part of Trump's speech.

Rice took aim at Trump earlier this month on her Facebook page following the revelation of his 2005 hot mic comments where he said he could force himself on women.

Read More