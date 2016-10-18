Trump wished Condi Rice was a 'bitch' in 2006

Story highlights
(CNN)Donald Trump said in a 2006 speech he wished former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was a "bitch," according to archived video reviewed by CNN's KFile.
The New York Daily News had reported in 2006 that Trump had told an audience at a Learning Annex convention speech, "Condoleezza Rice, she's a lovely woman, but I think she's a bitch. She goes around to other countries and other nations, negotiates with their leaders, comes back and nothing ever happens."
Deadspin first resurfaced the New York Daily News story on Tuesday. When asked if she had any response to the New York Daily News report of Trump's remarks, Rice simply wrote back, "Exactly. Can't wait until November 9!"
Video from CNN's archives located after initial publication of this story shows Trump saying the following: "I wish she was a bitch. I don't care if she's a lovely woman. I want somebody that can go and make deals. She goes to countries, nothing ever happens. Except sound bytes." The archived video only shows a small part of Trump's speech.
Rice took aim at Trump earlier this month on her Facebook page following the revelation of his 2005 hot mic comments where he said he could force himself on women.
"Enough! Donald Trump should not be president. He should withdraw," she wrote on her page on October 8.
The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment on his 2006 comments.
Steve Felt, an attendee at the event who was quoted in the New York Daily News report, told CNN's KFile on Tuesday before the new video had surface that he remembered Trump calling Rice a bitch.
"He went on a tirade about politics, probably 15 minutes into his talk about real estate," Felt said. "Most people weren't there to hear about politics and most people left. I left after about 45 minutes."
Trump made numerous speeches in the mid-2000s for the Learning Annex, a company which provides continuing education courses for adults.
A partial video, from a March 2007 speech in Toronto, starts with Trump mid-sentence, saying, "bitch, do you believe this? So I took heat," before he goes onto explain what he had said about Rice.
"But what I said was this, she gets out an airplane cameras all over the place and she waves, 'hi.' She then goes and sits down with some dictator, they put the chairs at 45 degree angle and they have a photo shoot and she waves, 'hi, hi everybody.' She then gets back on the plane and she waves again and nothing happens," he said. "Has she made any deals? Honestly, has this woman made one deal that anybody knows, even if it was a bad deal. I'd even take a bad deal. She doesn't make any deals."
Representatives for the Learning Annex and the Javits Center did not respond to requests for comment from CNN's KFile on this story.
Trump was more diplomatic speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer in 2007 on the former secretary of state.
"And Condoleezza Rice, who's a lovely woman, but she never makes a deal," Trump said. She doesn't make deals. She waves. She gets off the plane. She waves. She sits down with some dictator, 45-degree angle. They do the camera shot. She waves again. Gets back on the plane. She waves. No deal ever happens."
UPDATE: This story has been updated with new information about Donald Trump's 2006 comments on Condoleezza Rice.