"When you criticize him, you criticize the American people," Ellmers said

Washington (CNN) Rep. Renee Ellmers said Tuesday that although North Carolina is often viewed as solidly conservative, the southern state is more "purple" than many realize.

"North Carolina is a very purple state. I know sometimes it gets lumped into the category of 'red state' but it really isn't," she told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day." "It's very diverse and the population and the demographics are changing."

But Ellmers, who in June became the first GOP congressional incumbent to lose a seat in 2016 to a primary opponent, believes the state's voters will eventually get behind Donald Trump.

"The people are coming out in droves for him," the North Carolina Republican said. "North Carolinians believe in America. They believe in the Democratic process. And they want it to work. That's why they're putting their faith behind Donald Trump."

North Carolina's voters are almost evenly split between the two major party candidates in the latest CNN/ORC poll out Monday, with Clinton is holding 48% among likely voters to Trump's 47%.

