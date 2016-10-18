Breaking News

Obama: We'll defeat ISIS in Mosul but it will be 'difficult fight'

By Nicole Gaouette

Updated 1:50 PM ET, Tue October 18, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages surrounding Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 18. An Iraqi-led offensive &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/middleeast/mosul-isis-operation-begins-iraq/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has begun&lt;/a&gt; to reclaim the largest region of Iraq under ISIS control. Kurdish Peshmerga forces are playing a key role in the offensive.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Kurdish security forces take up a position near ISIS-controlled villages surrounding Mosul, Iraq, on Tuesday, October 18. An Iraqi-led offensive has begun to reclaim the largest region of Iraq under ISIS control. Kurdish Peshmerga forces are playing a key role in the offensive.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
Peshmerga forces are seen at the Naveran front on the outskirts of Mosul on October 18.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Peshmerga forces are seen at the Naveran front on the outskirts of Mosul on October 18.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
A Peshmerga fighter peers up from the entrance of an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. The tunnels were built by ISIS fighters to move below the town&#39;s residential streets and avoid being targeted by airstrikes.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
A Peshmerga fighter peers up from the entrance of an underground tunnel in the liberated town of Badana on October 18. The tunnels were built by ISIS fighters to move below the town's residential streets and avoid being targeted by airstrikes.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Armored vehicles driven by Peshmerga forces move along the Hazir front on October 18.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Members of the Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government take aim near the town of Bartella on October 18.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Mosul&#39;s Zardak mountain on Monday, October 17.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Peshmerga forces attack ISIS militants with howitzers from Mosul's Zardak mountain on Monday, October 17.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on October 17. Mosul represents ISIS&#39; last stronghold in Iraq.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Smoke rises from a suicide car bomb attack carried out by ISIS in the village of Bedene, near Mosul, on October 17. Mosul represents ISIS' last stronghold in Iraq.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Iraqi coalition forces deploy in the area of al-Shurah as they advance toward Mosul on October 17. Before ISIS gained control, Mosul was inhabited by more than 2 million people. Only about 1 million residents now remain.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17. The coalition includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Coalition forces attack ISIS targets in the Bertela region near Mosul on October 17. The coalition includes Iraqi, Kurdish and American forces.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
Iraqi-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS&#39; territorial dominance in Iraq&#39;s oil-rich north.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Iraqi-led forces deploy south of Mosul. If the offensive is successful, the Abadi government would claim a major victory, ending ISIS' territorial dominance in Iraq's oil-rich north.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Iraqi forces advance near al-Shurah on October 17. The coalition has been preparing for the Mosul offensive throughout the past year.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters move into position near Bedene.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy drives towards the Khazer front line, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Mosul on October 17.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
Kurdish fighters are perched atop a military vehicle as they advance toward villages on the outskirts of Mosul on October 17.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Kurdish fighters are perched atop a military vehicle as they advance toward villages on the outskirts of Mosul on October 17.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves toward the Khazer front line on October 17.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
A Kurdish Peshmerga convoy moves toward the Khazer front line on October 17.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Members of the Iraqi coalition gather around a fire at Zardak mountain ahead of the offensive.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Zardak as they prepare for the offensive.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Iraqi-led forces assemble their weapons on Zardak as they prepare for the offensive.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
Peshmerga forces deploy in the dark near the village of Wardak early on October 17.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
An Iraqi police officer inspects his weapon at the Qayyara military base about 60 kilometers (35 miles) south of Mosul on Sunday, October 16. If Iraqi forces regain control of Mosul, it will be the latest in a string of victories, including the recapture of the Qayyara oil refinery and airbase.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on October 16.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
A smoke cloud billows as Iraqi forces gather at the Qayyara military base on October 16.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
Photos: Iraqi-led forces begin operation to recapture Mosul
A Sunni Iraqi police officer prays at the Qayyara airbase on October 16.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
01 mosul 101802 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED mosul gallery05 Mosul 101804 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED03 Mosul 1018 RESTRICTED11 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED17 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED 20 mosul 101614 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED19 mosul 101718 mosul 101716 mosul 1017 RESTRICTED01 mosul 101705 mosul 101703 mosul 101710 mosul 101709 mosul 1017 13 mosul 101707 mosul 1016 for photo gallery 06 mosul 1016 for photo gallery08 mosul 1016 for photo gallery

Story highlights

  • Obama says ISIS' defeat in Mosul will be step toward its "ultimate destruction"
  • Italian PM Renzi says international community will be focused on Mosul's reconstruction after ISIS defeat

Washington (CNN)The fight to liberate the Iraqi of city of Mosul from the grasp of ISIS will be tough but successful, and that will ultimately lead to the terror group's defeat, President Barack Obama said Tuesday in his first remarks on the operation.

"Mosul will be a difficult fight and there will be advances and setbacks," Obama said at a White House Rose Garden news conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is being honored with the President's final state dinner. "I am confident, just as ISIL been defeated in communities across Iraq, ISIL will be defeated in Mosul as well, and that will be another step toward their ultimate destruction."
    Obama pushed back on criticism that there was adequate planning for the aftermath of the Mosul campaign, even as he acknowledged that Mosul's future will be fraught and a failure to secure it could create the conditions for ISIS' return.
    He also tried to reassure the public that ISIS wouldn't wreak more havoc internationally as it feels pinched in its home bases.
    Obama: Trump&#39;s flattery of Putin is unprecedented
    Obama: Trump's flattery of Putin is unprecedented

      JUST WATCHED

      Obama: Trump's flattery of Putin is unprecedented

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Obama: Trump's flattery of Putin is unprecedented 01:12
    Obama thanked the Italian Prime Minister for his country's collaboration in the fight against ISIS, also known as ISIS, as well as on a range of international issues, including maintaining sanctions on Russia for its 2014 moves on Ukraine and eventual annexation of Crimea, a move Italy was less eager to support than some other European countries.
    Read More
    "We discussed the importance of maintaining sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Crimea," Obama said. He said that Italy and the US "are determined to work diplomatically" to resolve that situation.
    In an indirect message to Russia, Obama said that he and Renzi, as NATO allies, "discussed our unified determination to defend every ally." He added that Italy will be a key ally working on NATO's Joint Task Force, "which is now operational and can deploy anywhere in Europe on short notice."
    The fight for Mosul, which began Sunday, is being led by a diverse 94,000-member coalition comprised of Iraqi security forces, Kurdish Peshmerga allies and thousands of irregulars from various Iraqi minority groups after more than two years of ISIS rule.
    Reclaiming Iraq's second-largest city and top stronghold for ISIS could take two months, a Peshmerga military commander told CNN.
    "My expectation is two months for the fight inside Mosul, but weather is one of the factors that can delay the process," Sirwan Barzani, a Peshmerga brigadier general, said Tuesday.
    RELATED: US forces get ever closer to danger in Mosul
    Obama stressed the battle's strategic and symbolic importance Tuesday, calling it a "key milestone" in the battle against ISIS.
    "The intention is to drive ISIL out of what was its first major urban stronghold and what continues to be one of the key organizational and logistical and leadership hubs for ISIL," he said, using another acronym for the group.
    Iraqi forces are "performing effectively and bravely and taking on significant casualties," Obama said.
    He tied ISIS' destruction in the Middle East to security in Europe and the United States, saying that the anti-ISIS coalition is "going to drive them back and we are going to drive them out of population centers," so they are no longer able to carry out attacks in other countries.
    Obama said there has been extensive planning for the day after Iraqi forces win control of Mosul, saying that there is a "strategic as well as humanitarian interest in us getting this right."
    Critics have pilloried the lack of planning for the aftermath of both the 2011 military intervention in Libya, which the Obama administration and its allies undertook, as well as the 2003 invasion of Iraq under then-President George W. Bush.
    Renzi said that Mosul's "reconstruction and rebuilding will be a priority with every member of the international community."
    The US and its allies have plans in place "that are as extensive as the military plans," Obama said.
    "If we're not successful" at this, Obama continued, "that makes us vulnerable to seeing ISIS return and feeding on the resentment."
    But Obama said that, despite the preparations, there may still be enormous difficulties in the aftermath of Mosul's defeat.
    "Executing will be difficult and no doubt there will be instances where we see some heartbreaking circumstances," he added, describing the human toll of people forced to flee for their lives. "It's hard when you leave your home," he said.