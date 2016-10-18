Story highlights Obama says ISIS' defeat in Mosul will be step toward its "ultimate destruction"

Italian PM Renzi says international community will be focused on Mosul's reconstruction after ISIS defeat

Washington (CNN) The fight to liberate the Iraqi of city of Mosul from the grasp of ISIS will be tough but successful, and that will ultimately lead to the terror group's defeat, President Barack Obama said Tuesday in his first remarks on the operation.

"Mosul will be a difficult fight and there will be advances and setbacks," Obama said at a White House Rose Garden news conference with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who is being honored with the President's final state dinner. "I am confident, just as ISIL been defeated in communities across Iraq, ISIL will be defeated in Mosul as well, and that will be another step toward their ultimate destruction."

Obama pushed back on criticism that there was adequate planning for the aftermath of the Mosul campaign, even as he acknowledged that Mosul's future will be fraught and a failure to secure it could create the conditions for ISIS' return.

He also tried to reassure the public that ISIS wouldn't wreak more havoc internationally as it feels pinched in its home bases.

Obama thanked the Italian Prime Minister for his country's collaboration in the fight against ISIS, also known as ISIS, as well as on a range of international issues, including maintaining sanctions on Russia for its 2014 moves on Ukraine and eventual annexation of Crimea, a move Italy was less eager to support than some other European countries.

