Pence: North Carolina GOP office firebombing is 'political terrorism'

Hillsborough, North Carolina (CNN) Mike Pence on Tuesday afternoon visited the North Carolina Republican office that was firebombed and vandalized over the weekend, an act that he declared "political terrorism."

"I wanted to come by to call attention to this cowardly attack on our supporters in North Carolina and to no less extent and attack on the American political system," the GOP vice presidential candidate told reporters. "This was an act of political terrorism and I have to tell you how inspired I am to see the way this community has come together and people have come together to continue to move forward undeterred, unintimidated by this senseless act of violence and we are truly inspired."

The Indiana governor, who is campaigning in North Carolina for the day, made the unannounced stop at the offices of the Orange County Republican Party outside of Raleigh to bring attention to the incident and show solidarity, he told reporters.

Hillsborough police said they are still processing evidence from the scene and they are receiving assistance from the FBI, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A bottle of flammable liquid was thrown through the Orange County Republican headquarters, police said.

